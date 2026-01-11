David Letterman blasts CBS News as 'wreck' run by 'idiots' who trampled network's integrity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and former "Late Show" host David Letterman unloaded on "idiots" at CBS News during a podcast on Friday, calling the network a "wreck."

"What about those idiots at CBS?" Letterman said during "The Barbara Gaines Show," a podcast hosted by his former executive producer. "CBS News is a wreck, it’s just gone. CBS News for decades, going back to World War II — before World War II — they would be, Ed Murrow would be broadcasting the blitz of London from the rooftop of buildings in London for CBS Radio."

"And it was that mentality that drove the integrity of CBS News that has been trampled on, p----- on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over. And I’m at a point now where it really is hurting my feelings. Because I’m sick and tired of people saying, ‘Oh, wait until those midterms.’ Kids, we’re far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this," Letterman said.

Bari Weiss, who founded The Free Press, was named editor-in-chief of CBS News in October.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Letterman also spoke about late-night comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert during the interview.

He referenced Kimmel's brief suspension over comments he made about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer and said Kimmel "brought the people at Disney, and all of those other network television owners, to their knees."

"And also Seth Meyers — he’s very good," Letterman continued. "And I’m telling you, we’re running out of places where you hear these voices. And Stephen Colbert and that franchise, adios."

"And let me just say one thing: If we had a president who was a Democrat — let's just say we had a president who was a Democrat and behaved the way this Republican president is behaving — Jimmy would be attacking the Democrat just as much," he argued.

Letterman said Kimmel's attacks against Trump weren't all "politically driven," but rather driven by the person in the office.

Letterman slammed CBS' cancellation of Colbert's show — which is set to end in May 2026 — as "pure cowardice" in July.

"This is pure cowardice," Letterman said at the time. "They did not do the correct thing. They did not handle Stephen Colbert — the face of that network — in the way he deserves to have been handled."