©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump says GOP, MAGA movement doesn't need, dislikes people with antisemitic views

President says he condemns such viewpoints and called himself 'least antisemitic person probably there is anywhere'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
President Donald Trump said there is no room for antisemitism in the Republican Party during an interview with The New York Times published Monday, adding that the GOP and the MAGA movement don’t need people with antisemitic views.

Trump was asked by the Times' Tyler Pager about people in the movement who have not condemned antisemitic views from some on the right and whether there was room for antisemitism in the party.

"No, I don’t. I think we don’t need them. I think we don’t like them," Trump said.

Asked whether he would condemn those views, Trump said yes.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with U.S. oil company executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 9, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"Certainly. Look, if you talk about the antisemitic views, there’s been nobody better for us. As an example, I just got the Israel award, which is the biggest award they give. It was just given to me — first time it was ever given to anybody outside of Israel," he said.

When asked about specific figures such as Nick Fuentes, a White nationalist, Trump said he didn’t know him, despite having had dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

"I had dinner with him, one time, where he came as a guest of Kanye West. I didn’t know who he was bringing. He said, 'Do you mind if I bring a friend?' I said, 'I don’t care.' And it was Nick Fuentes? I don’t know Nick Fuentes," Trump said.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ohio republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a campaign rally on Feb. 25, 2025, at the Glass City Center in Toledo, Ohio. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fuentes has praised Hitler as "cool" and has attacked Vice President JD Vance’s wife, as well as Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, using slurs.

Fuentes' remarks came after Ramaswamy criticism of the Holocaust denier at a Turning Point USA event in December.

"If you believe, and you will forgive me for giving you an exact quote from our online commentator, Nick Fuentes. If you believe that Hitler was pretty f------ cool, you have no place in the future of the conservative movement. You can debate foreign aid, Israel all you want. That's fine. That's fair. But you have no place with that level of hatred," Ramaswamy said.

President Donald Trump seen at a House GOP retreat

President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he walks off-stage after speaking to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington. During his speech, Trump warned that Democrats will try and impeach him if Republicans fail to keep power in both chambers of Congress.  (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

Trump later said he believes Republicans should condemn figures who promote antisemitism.

"Well, I’ll tell you what. From my own personal standpoint, absolutely, because I condemn. I have a daughter who’s married to a Jewish person. My daughter happens to be Jewish, beautiful, three grandchildren are Jewish. I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of the whole, that whole family. I am the least antisemitic person probably there is anywhere in the world," he said.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

