Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admits fraud crisis is real, says 'everybody could have done more' to prevent it

Jacob Frey faced pointed questions about whether Gov Tim Walz could have done more to prevent fraud in Minnesota

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admits 'everybody could have done more to prevent fraud' Video

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admits 'everybody could have done more to prevent fraud'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed Minnesota fraud concerns amid a federal investigation on "Meet the Press."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey faced pointed questions Sunday over massive fraud in Minnesota government programs but appeared to dodge direct criticism of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz when pressed on whether more should have been done to prevent it.

"Dozens of people in Minnesota have been charged and convicted with stealing millions of dollars of taxpayer money for government programs. Do you think Gov. [Tim] Walz did enough to stop the fraud in your state?" NBC News' Kristen Welker asked on "Meet the Press."

Frey responded by crediting Walz for initiatives such as free school lunches and other social programs, prompting Welker to press him further.

MINNESOTA HOUSE SPEAKER WARNS AMERICANS WILL BE 'SHOCKED' BY SCOPE OF FRAUD CRISIS

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a podium during a press conference inside City Hall.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to the media at City Hall on Jan. 9. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"Obviously, everybody could have done more to prevent fraud," Frey responded.

"I think that's a fair point to make. You do more to prevent fraud. And look what he’s doing right now," Frey said of Walz. 

"He’s setting up a whole bunch of infrastructure to do that. And by the way, the fraud’s real. We’ve all got to acknowledge it," he added.

BESSENT BLAMES WALZ AS TREASURY PROBES WHETHER MINNESOTA FRAUD FUNDS REACHED TERROR GROUP AL-SHABAB

Gov. Tim Walz at a press conference

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to reporters after he announced that he would not seek reelection, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 5. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

The exchange comes as Minnesota Democrats face scrutiny over fraud involving state-run programs, with dozens of convictions tied to schemes that siphoned taxpayer dollars intended for social programs and other aid.

Republicans have argued that state leaders ignored warning signs for years, while some Democrats, including Walz, have characterized some federal actions as political attacks or argued that fraud estimations have been overblown for partisan gain.

KEVIN MCCARTHY SAYS MINNESOTA'S ‘ENTIRE DEMOCRAT ADMINISTRATION’ WILL HAVE TO RESIGN OVER FRAUD SCANDAL

Quality Learning Center sign being corrected

Quality Learning Center in Minnesota was found at the center of an alleged childcare fraud scandal in the state. (Madelin Fuerste/Fox News Channel)

At the same time, Democrats say safeguards have since been strengthened and investigations expanded.

Walz, for instance, recently ordered a third-party audit of Medicaid billing through Minnesota's Department of Human Services and paused payments for some services while an audit is underway, according to FOX 9 in St. Paul.

A spokesperson for Walz recently released a statement addressing the swath of allegations plaguing the state, saying, "The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and asked the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action. He has strengthened oversight." 

Minnesota may be the 'tip of the iceberg' of fraud investigations: Brian Kilmeade Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz also publicly acknowledged the fraud crisis, saying the situation "is on my watch" and that he is "accountable" for fixing it, even as his administration has questioned some federal estimates regarding the massive scale of the fraud.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue