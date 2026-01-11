Democratic committee chair compares US to Iran, claims both are 'killing protesters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Ken Martin compared the U.S. to Iran in several social media posts Sunday, claiming both countries are guilty of "killing protesters."

Martin made his first comparison on X, expressing support for both protesters in the U.S. and Iran for rising up against "systems that wield violence without accountability."

"From Tehran to my birthplace of Minneapolis, people are rising up against systems that wield violence without accountability. In Iran, brave protestors confront a far-right theocratic regime that crushes dissent and denies basic freedoms," Martin wrote.

He continued, "Here at home, tens of thousands are marching after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good — demanding justice, transparency, and an end to an unchecked federal force that takes lives and tears families apart. Solidarity across borders means opposing authoritarian power everywhere and defending the right to live free from fear and state violence. #StandWithIran #JusticeForReneeGood #EndAuthoritarianism."

Martin was referring to ongoing protests against the Iranian government that have led to dozens of deaths and thousands of detentions by security forces attempting to clamp down on demonstrations.

Minneapolis also made headlines last week after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, who allegedly attempted to drive her vehicle toward officers.

After Martin received backlash for likening the Trump administration to the Iranian government, he doubled down in another post hours later.

"If comparing the U.S. to Iran makes you angry, ask why. Killing protesters. Crushing dissent. Kidnapping and disappearing legal citizens. Ignoring courts. Threatening critics. Terrorizing communities. That’s authoritarian behavior—anywhere. If you’re rushing to defend it, maybe the problem isn’t the comparison. Trump keeps pushing it, Americans aren't buying it, and Minneapolis won’t be silent," Martin wrote.

In another comment, he called out what he claimed was a "MAGA ghoul" attacking his post, using the remark to also mock President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Hey, MAGA ghoul, no one is ‘encouraging violence.’ We’re encouraging the rule of law. If that scares you, maybe stop defending people who break it like your failing President and his Barbie Homeland Security director. See you at the ballot box in 2026," Martin said.

The DNC and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Martin was elected chair of the Democratic Party in February following former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to Trump.

Since being elected, he has frequently attacked Trump using harsh language, calling him "a dictator-in-chief" and describing Trump's second administration as "fascism dressed in a red tie."

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.