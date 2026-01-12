Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends

Trump’s Iran briefing may be ‘deception campaign’ to mask moves already underway, expert says

National security expert suggests widely reported briefing could be intentional misdirection as protests intensify

By Max Bacall Fox News
Trump to be briefed on possible intervention in Iran as deadly protests spread Video

Trump to be briefed on possible intervention in Iran as deadly protests spread

Fox News' Aishah Hasnie reports the latest on anti-government protests in Iran. Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs also weighs in on the unrest, possible options for U.S. intervention and more. 

A national security expert said President Donald Trump may already be prepared to act against Iran, suggesting a widely reported upcoming briefing on U.S. options could be intentional "deception" as deadly protests intensify in the country.

"President Trump definitely already has options in mind, and he has been regularly briefed by the military about the situation [in Iran]," Rebeccah Heinrichs, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Monday on "Fox & Friends." 

"This briefing that's supposed to happen tomorrow might, in fact, be part of a deception campaign. It would not surprise me if President Trump initiated some kind of U.S. activity to support the protesters before that briefing."

IRAN’S ‘DISTINCTIVE’ DRONE DEPLOYMENT SEES DEATH TOLL SOAR AMID VIOLENT PROTESTS

Protesters in Iran

Iranians gather while blocking a street on Friday during a protest in Tehran. (MAHSA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump is set to speak with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine as human rights groups report the Iranian regime has already killed more than 500 protesters.

IRAN REGIME SAID TO UNLEASH HEZBOLLAH AND IRAQI MILITIAS AS UPRISING SPREADS

Widespread civil unrest in Iran began amid economic hardship as the theocracy's currency plunged to historic lows and has been fueled by dissatisfaction with political repression, corruption and clerical leadership. 

The government's response has been severe, including internet blackouts, mass arrests and the use of deadly force.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sitting next to a senior military official in Iran. (Getty Images)

Heinrichs laid out some options available to Trump, such as cyberattacks, military strikes and deploying Starlink satellite internet to allow civilians to communicate.

Asked if Iran had crossed Trump's "red line" to trigger a response, the president replied, "They're starting to."

"We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options," Trump said to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

"We’ll make a determination."

Trump says Iran 'wants to negotiate' as hundreds of protesters reportedly killed Video

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

