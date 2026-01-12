Ilhan Omar says federal agents wasting 'taxpayer resources' during crackdown on fraud, illegal immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Sunday that the amount of federal law enforcement in Minneapolis is "wasting taxpayer resources" and "terrorizing our communities" as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to crack down on fraud and illegal immigration.

Asked by MS NOW host Ayman Mohyeldin about the surge by the Trump administration to combat both illegal immigration and the state's massive fraud scandal, Omar agreed with the host's characterization that politicians were "falling for" conspiracy theories.

"They are falling for this because it is a part of this PR that Democrats somehow condone this fraud and corruption," she said.

She went on to discuss when Elon Musk was at the head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and alleged the department couldn't find fraud and wound up "harming people who were vulnerable."

Omar said there hasn't been a single new indictment carried out under the Trump administration in its uncovering of fraud in Minnesota, which has led to charges against dozens of defendants, many of them Somalis.

"Again, I'm so exhausted in trying to ask, what any of this, you know, information has led to you finding any criminals that you have indicted, that explains why you are wasting so much of our taxpayer resources?" Omar said Sunday.

Omar continued to take direct aim at the increase of federal law enforcement on the streets.

"And also terrorizing our communities in the amount of federal law enforcement agents that you have in the streets of our city and our state," she said. "There needs to be some sort of justification, and every single case that they have, you know, put in front of us has been a case that has been investigated or adjudicated under the Biden administration."

This comes as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday the government is sending additional federal agents to Minnesota to protect immigration officers and continue enforcement operations amid rising tensions following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good last week by an ICE agent.

Noem told " Sunday Morning Futures " host Maria Bartiromo that DHS will be sending hundreds more agents to Minneapolis to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents to safely do their work.

"If they conduct violent activities against law enforcement , if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences," she said, referring to clashes between some protesters and federal agents outside an ICE facility and the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building over the weekend.

The protests, which have spread to other cities, including Los Angeles , Portland and New York, come after an ICE officer last week fatally shot Good, who DHS alleges "weaponized her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over." Good's defenders have said she was merely trying to get away and the ICE agent used improper force.

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Jasmine Baehr, and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report