Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID after fleeing election vote

Two more Texas Democrats have tested positive for coronavirus during the trip to Washington, D.C., just one day after three of their colleagues learned they had contracted the virus as well.

According to the Texas Tribune, the number of COVID-positive Texas state lawmakers in the nation's capital is now five. The news comes on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris visited Walter Reed Medical Center for a "routine" visit after meeting with the group of lawmakers just last week.

The group of Democrats fled the Lone Star State to deny Republicans in the state legislature a quorum, thereby denying them the opportunity to pass election integrity legislation the Democrats disliked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.