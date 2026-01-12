Leavitt accuses Democrats of 'lying from the very beginning' about Minneapolis ICE shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats and mainstream media Monday of "lying from the very beginning" about the ICE agent involved in the fatal Minneapolis shooting, adding they have been forced to walk back their narrative, on "America Reports."

"They have had to change their story and their narrative," Leavitt said.

On Jan. 7, an ICE agent fatally shot Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good after she reportedly tried to run him over with her vehicle, sparking controversy about the agent’s use of deadly force.

The Department of Homeland Security has said the agent was defending himself, with Secretary Kristi Noem alleging Good was "stalking" ICE officers.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, condemned the shooting as murder and criticized the Trump administration’s "lawless violence."

Leavitt doubled down on her claim that Democrats were "wrong" and lying "despicably" about the case.

"Because at first, you heard Democrats, including the mayor of Minneapolis, saying that the car never struck the officer and the lethal force was unjustified," she noted. "Now, of course there is plentiful video evidence to show that the officer was struck by the car, that this deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle and was using that vehicle as a weapon, which justifies domestic terrorism."

When Fox News anchor John Roberts asked Leavitt if President Donald Trump thinks the ICE officer’s actions were justified, Leavitt replied, "Absolutely."

"And I think the more evidence that comes out shows the officer was justified, and President Trump was right about this all along," she continued.

Minneapolis is not the only place "organized paid antagonists" have tried to obstruct law enforcement, Leavitt added.

"They are harassing and targeting ICE agents, trying to make it impossible again for them to carry out their duties. That's what was happening in this case," she charged.

Leavitt went on to defend the ICE agent’s deadly response to Good, calling him "experienced" and "brave."

"That officer used his training," Leavitt said. "I understand that he's been on the force and he's protecting American communities for many, many years. He's an experienced and brave individual who unfortunately had to make a very tough decision and was put in that position by these paid agitators who have been doing this all over the country."