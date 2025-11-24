Joy Behar invites Trump on 'The View' after he called Greene a 'RINO' for appearing on show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Joy Behar invited President Donald Trump on the ABC News talk show on Monday as the co-hosts discussed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation and his criticisms of the conservative lawmaker who was a close ally.

"I'd like to take this moment to invite Trump to come on," Behar said as co-host Ana Navarro noted that Trump had criticized Greene for appearing on the liberal talk show.

Trump called out Greene over the appearance in a Truth Social post earlier this month.

"Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was," he wrote.

The invitation was met with laughter and applause from the co-hosts.

Navarro then pointed out that several members of the Trump family had appeared on the show.

"I’d like to take this moment to remind Trump that his daughter Ivanka has been on six times, Melania has been on four times, once she was a guest co-host. Ivana Trump was on two times, Donald Trump Jr. has been on, when he was hocking his book, even Marla Maples has been on, you know, the second ex. So if being on 'The View' is such a bad thing, maybe he should start by saying it to his family over Thanksgiving," Navarro said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Greene announced that she was resigning on Friday amid her public feud with the president. Greene, once a very vocal supporter of the president, has broken with him over the Department of Justice releasing files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and on some of his foreign policy.

In a lengthy statement posted to X , Greene cited her growing disillusionment with Washington politics, blasting what she called a corrupt "Political Industrial Complex" that she said uses Americans as "pawns in an endless game of division."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Greene might be leaving too soon during the Monday discussion.

"I have mixed feelings about this because, as a voting member of Congress, as feckless as Congress may seem, as unpopular as it is, you do have some power in it. And it feels like she’s bowing out of the fight too quickly," she said, citing Greene's effort to get the Epstein files released.

She added, "So you’re getting out of the fight before the fight is over."