Savannah Chrisley slams 'vile' messages she's received since Trump pardoned her parents

Savannah Chrisley isn't staying quiet about the hate she's received online.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share messages she's been sent on social media after President Donald Trump pardoned her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

"Imagine saying such vile things to someone…" she wrote on Instagram stories while showing a screenshot of the messages.

"disgusting maga pig," a user wrote to Savannah. "not having to work for anything in your life is crazyyyyy."

Although Savannah has never mentioned anything about a pregnancy, the user also wrote: "hopefully you miscarry."

Todd and Julie were both pardoned by President Donald Trump in May after being convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. They were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars walked out of prison after serving two and a half years.

Savannah claimed Trump's pardon "literally came out of nowhere" while speaking to reporters on May 28.

"I was in such shock and awe that the president himself took the time to tell me my family is coming back together," she said.

In the first trailer for " The Chrisleys: Back to Reality ," Todd and Julie's children were seen accusing their "own family members" of betrayal related to the 2022 conviction of the couple on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

"The prosecutor read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI. We’re no longer family. Lose our last name," Savannah said to the camera.

"I mean, your blood will screw you over, then a stranger definitely will," Grayson Chrisley added.

Cameras have been filming the Chrisley family for the past three years as the story of their time behind bars unfolded.

"Our household is completely divided. I told my parents I don't know if it can ever be repaired," Savannah said in the trailer. "Honestly."

"I want people to know what actually went down with my family," Chase Chrisley said. "There's a score to be settled."

The family's feud involving Lindsie first began in 2012, with Todd and Julie's daughter completely leaving "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2017. Lindsie has been outspoken about the damage the Chrisley name has brought to her over the years.

According to People magazine, Lindsie touched on her ongoing estrangement with the couple on an episode of "Southern Tea" back in March.

"The last time I visited my dad probably was... Was it the beginning of last year? I can't even honestly remember," Lindsie admitted.

"[Nanny Faye and I] used to go together when they first went [to prison]," she said. "… I have never been to Lexington to visit Julie."

"I have not seen my dad in quite some time, and I have had no contact," said Lindsie. "And that's all I'm going to say for that."