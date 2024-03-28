Sage Steele says voting Trump over Biden is a 'no-brainer': 'It's about policy, not emotion'

Former ESPN host Sage Steele has been speaking candidly about her personal politics since leaving ESPN last year, saying former President Trump is her "only choice" against President Biden.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Steele expressed her "fear" of the looming Biden-Trump rematch and how "we have seen the depths" to which Democrats have tried to keep the former president off the ballot.

"I'm nervous for him. Sometimes I get nervous for his safety. Honestly, like it's crazy," Steele said. "The 91 charges, and you know, all the lawsuits and awarding $83 million… What happened with the Fani Willis case. Like, I am blown away. Every time I think, 'OL, this is a new low. It can't go any lower.' What happens?!"

Steele said when she arrives at the voting booth, she puts aside the "emotion" and strictly focuses on the policies each candidate represents.

"To me, Donald Trump is the obvious answer based on what he believes, what he can do, what he has shown that he can do starting with the defense of our country, our safety, etc. and nothing to do with the personal stuff. I don't care anymore," Steele said. "It's about policy, not emotion. And that's what I wish people could get over is that emotional stuff. It's maddening."

Steele had a laundry list of reasons why she thought Biden has been so unpopular, which included inflation, the border crisis, how people feel less safe, as well as his "decline mentally."

"You can even go back to those Chinese balloons, you know, over our territory for over a week. And little things like that, that aren't so little. If that's happening, what else is happening?" Steele said. "So even people who don't go deep and take deep dives on everyday politics and the goings-on across the country, you don't need to take a deep dive to understand that we are in a dire situation. And to me, it really is now or never."

The veteran sportscaster recalled how "heartbreaking" it was to interview Biden in 2021, suggesting the frailty she saw directly makes him unsuited for a second term.

"Is he going to be able to do the best job possible for his country that he says he loves? And to me, the answer is quite obvious right now, no… I just don't think any of us knew how much he was struggling. And it honestly, that breaks my heart," Steele said.

Steele, who recently launched "The Sage Steele Show" with Bill Maher's Club Random Studios, contrasted Biden's mental acuity with Trump's lively interactions with fans she witnessed last month at a UFC fight they both attended, recalling the former president saying yes to "every single person" who asked to take a photo with him and shook everyone's hand.

"The journalist in me just kind of sat back and watched, watched when he came in, listened to, you know, 18,000 screaming fans who went nuts when they saw him walk in and then come on all the screens alongside [UFC president] Dana White," Steele said. "I was blown away at how many people came up and how he treated every single person."

Regarding the ongoing "veepstakes," Steele says her gut tells her Trump will pick a woman as his running mate. She threw her support behind former Democratic congresswoman-turned-independent Tulsi Gabbard, commending her decision to leave the Democratic Party and head towards the "common sense" middle.

"I love Tulsi," Steele told Fox News Digital. "I think that she is so measured and classy. That's what comes across every single time I've watched her. Also with her former military service. I think that matters to a lot of people."

Steele also said she "likes and respects" independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and decried efforts by the Democrats to keep him out of the race, telling Fox News Digital "we do need an opportunity to hear all views, not just the views that the right or the left want us to hear."