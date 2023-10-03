Sage Steele unleashes on 'terrible' Biden, says he 'trailed off' during chat before taping ESPN interview

Former ESPN host Sage Steele railed against President Biden and shed light on what she alluded to as his cognitive decline from her interaction with him ahead of a taped interview.

Appearing on Sunday's installment of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Steele recalled her March 2021 sit-down with Biden.

"Honestly, I don't like him," Steele began. "I think he's a terrible president. However, forget that. The human aspect of what we're witnessing right now with him, to me, is heartbreaking. And it's inexcusable by the family when you knew during the election."

Steele mentioned how they taped the interview, something she "hates" since she's prefers a live show but was willing to do so to accommodate the president.

"It was satellite, it wasn't in person. We're having a technical issue. And so I had to, like, BS. I had to chitchat waiting for us to start rolling," Steele said. "Well what he started to do, of course he has someone next to him and they keep a black, like, curtain over the lens of the camera so you can't see him until the last second but you can hear and we're chitchatting… So I can hear him and he goes ‘What is this for?’… And he's like ‘Who am I talking to? Wait- what's her name?'"

"This is like a ‘Naked Gun’ movie," Maher quipped.

"I was going 'Oh, my God!' Steele exclaimed. "And then he said ‘SportsCenter. ESPN.’ And he goes ‘Oh, ok.’ And so I said, you know, what do you say? ‘Hi, Mr. President. Nice to meet you.’ And so I'm trying just to fill time. And he said, ‘You know, I used to play football'… And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness. And again, I can't see him. You can see the curtain… He goes, ‘And I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that?"

She later continued, "And then I said ‘Oh, so you were a receiver.’ And he started to explain it. And here's the saddest thing- his voice just trailed off. He said ‘I was good’ and then he went silent and he goes ‘Uhh… never mind.’"

After Maher busted out laughing, Steele added, "I thought it was so sad because I realized that's why he was in his basement during the whole election cycle. Because even then, he couldn't finish his sentences. He struggled. So forget about politics, I don't care, I didn't vote for him. However, that made me sad."

She went on to share how she "unexpectedly" met former President Trump last year at his golf course in Bedminster during the LIV Golf tour and how the two of them bonded over football and commended Trump's behind-the-scenes effort to "bring sports back" from COVID. She also told Maher how she was "thoroughly entertained" by Trump's tweets and the "craziness" he put on Twitter.

"I love it that you love Trump," Maher said, stunned by her admission during the interview that she didn't vote for either Barack Obama when he ran for president or Biden. "It's so much more interesting and it's honest."

"Can I correct one thing?" Steele interrupted. "I don't love him. There's a big difference in voting for someone and loving them because, by the way, I don't love any politician. There's always a screw loose with all of them because who would want to do that?"

She later continued, "I don't love him, I don't hate him… but here's the thing, though. What I have been able to do, what I forced myself to do,no matter who it is, separate who they are as people and whatever they've done in the past, their track record, as my dad used to say, from their policies. And I literally try to vote based on what they believe in, what they're saying… and making my decisions based on that, because I think most all of them are crappy human beings… I just think it's important, and I don't think most people can separate- and they go with their feelings. And our feelings don't fricking matter. So no matter how much you hate or love someone, like, what are they doing that is not just best for you and your family, but for the country and our national security and our economy. And so I just try to separate and not look at the crazy."

