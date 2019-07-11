Rush Limbaugh: Dems trying to use Epstein case to take on Trump

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh claimed that Democrats don't care about the victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, and instead are driven by their obsession with President Trump.

"They care about it now for the express purpose of maybe they can get Trump because that’s all they’ve got, get Trump, get Trump, get Trump. Everything is about getting Trump," Limbaugh said Thursday on his radio show.

"They don’t care about Epstein. They don’t care about things that he did to young girls."

Epstein was arrested over the weekend and indicted on sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy charges. Prosecutors alleged that Epstein, 66, preyed on "dozens" of victims as young as 14.

Critics of the president have tried to tie him to Epstein, citing favorable remarks he made in 2002. Trump recently told reporters he had a "falling out" with Epstein some 15 years ago saying he was "not a fan" of the financier.

Trump's Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is also facing criticism and calls to resign by Democrats over his past involvement with Epstein's plea deal years ago, during his time as a prosecutor.

On Thursday's show, Limbaugh said he believes the media is trying to keep the Democratic Party "unified" by using Epstein to get to Trump and to focus away from recent party infighting.

"The Drive-By Media thinks that’s how they can keep the Democrat Party unified," Limbaugh said.

"Then here comes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blowing the premise to smithereens by taking on Pelosi and causing Pelosi to respond, now accusing Pelosi of having a bias and singling out newly elected women of color?"

"They have been out of sorts, disunified, turned upside down, and wandering aimlessly through the political muck since 2016. They still haven’t gotten over what happened to ’em. And anything that looks like unity is a show of unity," Limbaugh added.