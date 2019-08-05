Rush Limbaugh: Google a 'far greater potential problem' than Russians

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh took aim at Google Monday saying the tech company poses a bigger threat to the election process than possible Russian interference, saying they are a "far greater potential problem."

"I think it’s a far, far bigger threat that Google and Facebook pose because the threat is that they pose is largely invisible. They’re not on the front lines. Google is not out manning phone banks. They’re not running around town registering voters, per se," Limbaugh said on his radio show.

"What they are doing is engaging in constant human manipulation. And I think this is a situation that we’re on the verge of seeing become reality."

Limbaugh raised the issue of alleged conservative censorship by Google and voiced his concerns over the power tech companies like Google hold.

GOOGLE VP GRILLED IN HEARING OVER ALLEGED BIAS AGAINST CONSERVATIVES, AS SLAIN REPORTER'S FATHER CALLS FOR REGULATION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What happens if a Google-approved president is in the White House and a group protesting the Google-approved president is seen with disfavor by the Google-approved president and asks Google to do what they can to shut it down?" Limbaugh asked his audience saying that the president would then have to "kowtow" to Google.