Karl Rove: Everybody in our political system needs to do better

After two more horrific mass shootings over the weekend, everyone from across the political spectrum needs to be "brought together" and "do better," according to Karl Rove.

The comments came after two massacres on the weekend, one in El Paso, Texas, and another in Dayton, Ohio.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with anchor Sandra Smith, Rove called on in the political system to "do better" in the wake of the latest horrifying bloodshed.

“This is a moment where the country needs to be brought together and where we need to have a sense of common purpose, common goal," he said.

"And, it’s tough in these times. Everybody in our political system needs to do better.”

President Trump addressed the nation Monday, condemning “racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

He said the internet has "provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts” and that “we must seek real bipartisan solutions.” The president referred to acting on early warning signs, ceasing the glorification of violence in society, building a culture that celebrates the dignity and worth of every life, and reforming mental health laws.

He also called for red flag laws and said he would direct the Department of Justice to propose legislation that “those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty” and “without years of needless delay.”

“The president needs to do better. His rhetoric, at times, has been raw and dangerous -- I think -- in terms of being easily misunderstood. The Charlottesville statement, for example,” Rove said.

“But, he’s not the only one who is not rising up to the level that America needs.”

He then addressed comments made by 2020 Democratic hopeful Beto O'Rourke, who told reporters on Sunday: “You know the s--- [Trump has] been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. Members of the press, what the f---?…Connect the dots about what he’s been doing in this country.

“He’s not tolerating racism, he’s promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence, he’s inciting racism and violence in this country.”

In response, Rove said: “If we ever needed any indication that this is somebody who is not worthy of the highest office in the land, there it is.

“The readiness to blame this on the president, it strikes me as way over the top,” Rove continued.

Rove also discussed Trump's Monday speech, saying it was good, but that some calls for reform were unfounded.

“There’s nothing in either of these instances that would’ve stopped someone from buying a gun," he said. "Now, we’re also talking about an assault weapons ban that will still leave large numbers of so-called assault weapons, semi-automatic weapons out there; talk about dodging.”