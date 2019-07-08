Rush Limbaugh: 'European elites' threatened by 'Make America Great Again'

The "European elites" are threatened by President Trump's 'Make America Great Again' mantra because they view it as a threat to their "world order," conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Monday on his radio show.

"They are threatened by the concept of America being great because to them it means nationalism. It means white supremacy, which is a big crock and hoax. And it means America as all alone and in it for itself and nobody else," Limbaugh said.

"So you boil it all down, what it really means, when they hear Trump talk about Make America Great Again, it’s like their bank is shutting down. It’s always all about money. And these people are afraid the great American federal reserving is shutting down, the bank is shutting down, Trump’s gonna choke off payments, Trump is gonna start making ’em pay their dues to NATO and this kind of thing. It’s gonna cost them money."

Limbaugh was addressing leaked memos by U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch who described the Trump administration as "diplomatically clumsy and inept" and said he doubted it would become "substantially more normal."

The memos were a part of several documents published by the Mail on Sunday in which Darroch apparently made many negative statements about the Trump administration.

Limbaugh criticized Darroch's comments arguing that European skeptics of Trump who feel he will hurt them on issues such as trade are wrong.

"So this guy starts writing his memos on the basis that Trump poses a threat to this established order, this America first administration could damage world trade. No. It’s gonna fix it," Limbaugh said.

The radio host believes that Trump's European critics have reversed the point of 'Make America Great Again.'

"The idea of an American which is the solution to the world’s problems, getting better, getting stronger, the idea that that threatens supposed small D democrats, how in the world can that possibly be? We do not conquer. We do not take. We do not steal. We do not move in on other countries and conquer them. We liberate people. It’s the exact opposite of this paranoia," Limbaugh said.

