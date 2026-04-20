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ROTC cadets say training kicked in after Old Dominion University shooter killed 'heroic' instructor

Lt Col Brandon Shah confronted gunman Mohamed Jalloh, who reportedly shouted 'Allahu akbar' before opening fire

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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ROTC cadets honor fallen Lt. Col. Brandon Shah who died stopping ODU shooter Video

ROTC cadets honor fallen Lt. Col. Brandon Shah who died stopping ODU shooter

Old Dominion University ROTC cadets Liam Clement, Wesley Myers and Oshea Bego recount the March 12 campus shooting where their instructor, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, was killed heroically stopping the assailant. The cadets detail their swift response, utilizing medical and defensive tactics to protect students and address the threat. They praise Shah as an exemplary leader who fostered a family-like environment.

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Army ROTC cadets at Old Dominion University are speaking out about the deadly campus shooting that killed their instructor, recounting how he "gave his own life" to protect them and how their training helped them respond.

"The team put together and worked together to face the threat head on, and through the heroic actions of Lieutenant Colonel Shah, a lot of preventable loss was... prevented," cadet Wesley Myers told "Fox & Friends" on Monday in an exclusive interview.

Myers, along with fellow cadets, Liam Clement and Oshea Bego, recounted the harrowing experience, describing how what began as a routine class turned into something sinister when gunman Mohamed Jalloh entered the classroom.

Jalloh repeatedly and nervously asked if the class was ROTC, according to prior reporting and, upon confirmation, reportedly shouted "Allahu akbar" and began firing at Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.

SHOOTING IN OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY HALL INJURES TWO; GUNMAN DEAD

ROTC cadets and Lt. Col Brandon Shah in a split image

Army ROTC cadets from Old Dominion University, left, and Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, right. (Fox & Friends (left); Old Dominion University (right))

According to the cadets, Shah immediately confronted the shooter, ultimately sacrificing his life to stop the attack.

"Shah closed the distance with the shooter and gave his own life to take him down," Clement recalled.

The cadets said their ROTC training kicked in almost instantly, allowing them to respond both tactically and medically in the chaotic aftermath.

VIRGINIA MAN CHARGED WITH SELLING WEAPON USED BY OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY GUNMAN

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh standing and looking forward

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, the individual identified as the shooter at ODU on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (John Greim/LightRocket)

"As ROTC students, we receive training in both medical as well as defensive tactics," Clement shared.

"We employed these as a team to both treat Lieutenant Colonel Shah and our wounded as we could, as well as to take the fight to the shooter."

Jalloh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trio also reflected on what Shah's sacrifice and influence meant to them.

"He meant a great deal to a lot of us, me specifically. I've been in the program for the last four years, so we've been very close during that whole time," Bego said.

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ROTC cadets recount taking down terrorist gunman Video

"He was a great mentor, and even played the role of a honest friend at times. Even when the truth hurt, he made sure that you were on point in everything he could to support us and our goals."

"He didn’t just treat us like cadets — he treated us as a family," Myers added.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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