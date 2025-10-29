Ron DeSantis names debate trophy after Charlie Kirk and announces TPUSA partnership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named a debate trophy after Charlie Kirk to honor the recently slain CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

"We have worked hard to make Florida the national model for civics education," DeSantis said.

"The Florida Civics and Debate Initiative reflects our commitment to fostering students’ appreciation for America’s founding principles. The champion of the next FCDI state championship will take home the Charlie Kirk prize, renamed in honor of a young man who embodied the principles of patriotism, civil discourse, and open debate.

"The generous scholarship awards for the winner and other top competitors will be a great memorial to Kirk’s legacy."

DeSantis on Monday touted the state’s effort to elevate civics education and announced that the winner of the state’s national speech and debate championship will receive the Charlie Kirk trophy. The Florida Civics and Debate Initiative State Championship will be held April 5, 2026, at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

The winner of the debate will also get a $50,000 scholarship, and the runner-up will receive a $25,000 scholarship.

Kirk built a following over several years by touring the country to debate college students on culture war issues like gender ideology, racial divisions and the merits of Christian and American values.

"Maybe you will get out of your comfort zone and question your own assumptions and maybe see things a little bit differently. There’s a lot of value in critical thinking," DeSantis added.

The governor also announced that Florida and TPUSA have formed a partnership to ensure Club America chapters can be established in any high school in the Sunshine State.

TPUSA calls the high school chapters Club America .

Club America chapters typically host meetings twice a month for conservative students to express their values and ideas. The chapters host activities based on themes that could entail patriotism, sports, taxes or other topics. For instance, Club America chapters hosted Free Speech Week and United We Stand for the week of Sept. 11.

DeSantis' comments came after the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Parental Rights announced last month it would take legal action against any public schools that block TPUSA chapters.

Attorney General James Uthmeier cited reports that some public schools were not allowing TPUSA organizations to form on their campuses.

Florida's office has not confirmed to Fox News Digital any official reports of high schools or other educational institutions attempting to block TPUSA chapters.

Oklahoma made a similar effort to support TPUSA chapters. Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters pledged to establish a TPUSA chapter in every high school.

Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University pushed TPUSA to its greatest prominence yet.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, was named CEO and chair of the board of TPUSA, which operates 900 college chapters and about 1,200 high school chapters.

There have also been several efforts to honor Kirk's legacy, including a Michigan County commission voting to erect a statue in his memory. Oklahoma officials have reportedly discussed incorporating Kirk’s name into public higher education spaces, and a highway in Clermont, Florida, has been named after him.

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.