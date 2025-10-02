Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk has Florida highway named after him

Lake County commissioners voted unanimously to approve memorial highway for assassinated Turning Point USA founder

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Charlie Kirk supporters gather in front of State Farm Stadium ahead of memorial Video

Charlie Kirk supporters gather in front of State Farm Stadium ahead of memorial

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Griff Jenkins speaks to Charlie Kirk memorial attendees outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A highway in Clermont, Florida, has been named after Charlie Kirk to memorialize the late conservative activist who was assassinated last month in Utah.

A spokesperson confirmed with Fox News Digital that the new road sign has been installed.

Lake County commissioners voted 5 to 0 on Sept. 23 to approve a stretch of road that is to be designated as Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway. The proposal was made by Commissioner Anthony Sabatini shortly after Kirk was killed.

ERIKA KIRK, AHEAD OF MEMORIAL SERVICE, INSPIRES CHRISTIAN STAFFER TO REMAIN 'ROOTED IN FAITH'

Highway sign being named after Charlie Kirk

A highway in Claremont, Florida, is named after Charlie Kirk to memorialize the conservative activist who was assassinated a few weeks ago. (Lake County commissioners)

"I wanted to memorialize Charlie Kirk because he’s a great American who dedicated his life to the service of his country, reinvigorated the largest civic revival among American youth and registered more young voters than anyone in his generation," Sabatini told Fox News Digital about the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder.

Sabatini wrote on X that Lake County is the first local government in the U.S. to name a road after Kirk.

"Thank you to my colleagues on the Lake County Commission & to Floridians across the state who supported this proposal! Hoping more counties & cities across the country follow our lead!" he wrote.

According to a local outlet, the road dedicated to Kirk is a section of Wellness Way from U.S. 27 to the Orange County line.

Sabatini posted a picture on October 1 applauding the sign being set up on the highway.

"It’s official — Our Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway signs are up! Lake County, FL is now the 1st local government in the nation to name a road after the great Charlie Kirk — every city & county in America should follow our lead," he wrote in his Facebook post.

ARIZONA HIGHWAY COULD HONOR CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION ROCKS CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENT

Charlie Kirk billboard

Billboard honoring Charlie Kirk. (Wayne Robinson)

The announcement comes after TPUSA saw a surge in support since Kirk's assassination. 

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Parental Rights announced last week that it will be taking legal action against any public schools that block TPUSA chapters.

After Kirk's massive memorial service on Sept. 21, TPUSA announced that it has received more than 120,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters.

Mourner waves a flag at Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

After Charlie Kirk's massive memorial service on Sunday, Turning Point USA announced that it has received more than 120,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters. (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Oklahoma has also moved to support TPUSA chapters. Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters pledged Tuesday to establish a chapter in every high school.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has been named the new CEO and chair of the board for TPUSA. 

TPUSA operates 900 official college chapters and approximately 1,200 high school chapters.

