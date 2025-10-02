Charlie Kirk has Florida highway named after him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A highway in Clermont, Florida, has been named after Charlie Kirk to memorialize the late conservative activist who was assassinated last month in Utah.

A spokesperson confirmed with Fox News Digital that the new road sign has been installed.

Lake County commissioners voted 5 to 0 on Sept. 23 to approve a stretch of road that is to be designated as Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway. The proposal was made by Commissioner Anthony Sabatini shortly after Kirk was killed.

ERIKA KIRK, AHEAD OF MEMORIAL SERVICE, INSPIRES CHRISTIAN STAFFER TO REMAIN 'ROOTED IN FAITH'

"I wanted to memorialize Charlie Kirk because he’s a great American who dedicated his life to the service of his country, reinvigorated the largest civic revival among American youth and registered more young voters than anyone in his generation," Sabatini told Fox News Digital about the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder.

Sabatini wrote on X that Lake County is the first local government in the U.S. to name a road after Kirk.

"Thank you to my colleagues on the Lake County Commission & to Floridians across the state who supported this proposal! Hoping more counties & cities across the country follow our lead!" he wrote.

According to a local outlet, the road dedicated to Kirk is a section of Wellness Way from U.S. 27 to the Orange County line.

Sabatini posted a picture on October 1 applauding the sign being set up on the highway.

"It’s official — Our Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway signs are up! Lake County, FL is now the 1st local government in the nation to name a road after the great Charlie Kirk — every city & county in America should follow our lead," he wrote in his Facebook post.

ARIZONA HIGHWAY COULD HONOR CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION ROCKS CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENT

The announcement comes after TPUSA saw a surge in support since Kirk's assassination.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Parental Rights announced last week that it will be taking legal action against any public schools that block TPUSA chapters.

After Kirk's massive memorial service on Sept. 21, TPUSA announced that it has received more than 120,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters.

Oklahoma has also moved to support TPUSA chapters. Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters pledged Tuesday to establish a chapter in every high school.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has been named the new CEO and chair of the board for TPUSA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TPUSA operates 900 official college chapters and approximately 1,200 high school chapters.