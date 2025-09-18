Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Erika Kirk

Turning Point USA elects Erika Kirk as new CEO, chair of the board following Charlie Kirk's assassination

Turning Point USA says 'we will carry on' following Charlie Kirk's murder

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Erika Kirk delivers powerful tribute to late husband as TPUSA chapter requests surge Video

Erika Kirk delivers powerful tribute to late husband as TPUSA chapter requests surge

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to Erika Kirk's emotional tribute and the impact of Charlie Kirk's legacy nationwide following his assassination. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA announced Thursday it "unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board" following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death," the organization said in a post on X.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

"It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side," Turning Point USA's current board said in a statement released Thursday. "Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it's our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA."

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK MURDER INVESTIGATION

Charlie and Erika Kirk event appearance

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is pictured with his wife Erika Kirk on stage at an event earlier this year in Phoenix. Erika Kirk has since stepped into the spotlight following his death. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save,'" the statement continued. "We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before."

"May God Bless Erika, the Kirk family, and the entire team at Turning Point USA," the organization added.

TRUMP, VANCE, OTHER PROMINENT POLITICAL FIGURES TO SPEAK AT SUNDAY STADIUM EVENT HONORING CHARLIE KIRK

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to the assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Kirk is set to be remembered at a public memorial service scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other prominent political figures are slated to speak at the event.

Erika Kirk tribute speech

Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech two days after Charlie Kirk’s killing, with a tribute message and photo of him displayed on the podium. (Turning Point USA)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Charlie Kirk’s life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction," a website for the event said. "From his earliest days, he believed America was worth fighting for, and he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause. He lived with eyes fixed on eternity, grounded in the truth of God’s Word, and driven by a calling bigger than himself." 

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue