Turning Point USA elects Erika Kirk as new CEO, chair of the board following Charlie Kirk's assassination

Turning Point USA announced Thursday it "unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board" following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death," the organization said in a post on X.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

"It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side," Turning Point USA's current board said in a statement released Thursday. "Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it's our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA."

"All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save,'" the statement continued. "We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before."

"May God Bless Erika, the Kirk family, and the entire team at Turning Point USA," the organization added.

Kirk is set to be remembered at a public memorial service scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

President Donald Trump , Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other prominent political figures are slated to speak at the event.

"Charlie Kirk’s life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction," a website for the event said. "From his earliest days, he believed America was worth fighting for, and he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause. He lived with eyes fixed on eternity, grounded in the truth of God’s Word, and driven by a calling bigger than himself."

