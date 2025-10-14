Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA shares '31 ways to live like Charlie Kirk' tribute on his birthday

Conservative organization touts Kirk's love of family, faith

Joshua Q. Nelson
Turning Point USA packs house in North Dakota Video

Turning Point USA packs house in North Dakota

University of North Dakota Turning Point USA Secretary Jaden Cota joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the continued increase of enrollment to the organization in what is colloquially known as the 'Charlie Kirk effect.'

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) posted "31 Ways to Live Like Charlie Kirk" on Tuesday to honor the organization’s former CEO on his birthday.

"In honor of Charlie Kirk's 31 years on Earth, here are 31 ways to live like him," the organization posted about its founder, who is being posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Tuesday.

Some of the ways Kirk lived that the organization promoted are "honor the Sabbath," "journal every day," "get married" and "read your Bible every day."

Kirk, a devout Christian, was open about his religious convictions, advocating for abstinence and defending traditional marriage.

Charlie kirk speaking at CPAC

Turning Point USA posted "31 Ways to Live Like Charlie Kirk" to honor him on his birthday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Other items on the list included "never surrender," "be bold and courageous" and "stand up for your beliefs." Kirk was known for traveling to college campuses and engaging liberals in spirited debates.

The organization also encouraged people to "pick up the mic" and "have conversations with people you disagree with."

Kirk was killed while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Since Kirk’s murder, there have been several instances of educators and administrators celebrating or making insensitive comments about his death, prompting backlash.

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Ever since Charlie Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, his organization has grown and received massive support. (Ashley J. DiMella /Fox News Digital)

Kirk built a following over the past five years touring the country to debate college students on culture war issues such as gender ideology, racial divisions and the merits of Christian and American values in general.

Kirk would have turned 32 on Tuesday. He left a wife, Erika, and two young children.

Ever since Kirk was assassinated, his organization has grown and received massive support.

After Kirk's massive memorial service on Sept. 13, TPUSA announced that it had received more than 120,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters. 

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, speaks during the public memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

There have also been several efforts to immortalize Kirk, including a Michigan County commission voting to erect a statue of the conservative firebrand. Oklahoma officials reportedly want to enshrine Kirk's legacy into public higher-education spaces within the state. And a highway in Clermont, Florida, has been named after him.

