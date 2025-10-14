Turning Point USA shares '31 ways to live like Charlie Kirk' tribute on his birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) posted "31 Ways to Live Like Charlie Kirk" on Tuesday to honor the organization’s former CEO on his birthday.

"In honor of Charlie Kirk's 31 years on Earth, here are 31 ways to live like him," the organization posted about its founder, who is being posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Tuesday.

Some of the ways Kirk lived that the organization promoted are "honor the Sabbath," "journal every day," "get married" and "read your Bible every day."

Kirk, a devout Christian, was open about his religious convictions, advocating for abstinence and defending traditional marriage.

Other items on the list included "never surrender," "be bold and courageous" and "stand up for your beliefs." Kirk was known for traveling to college campuses and engaging liberals in spirited debates.

The organization also encouraged people to "pick up the mic" and "have conversations with people you disagree with."

Kirk was killed while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Since Kirk’s murder, there have been several instances of educators and administrators celebrating or making insensitive comments about his death, prompting backlash.

Kirk built a following over the past five years touring the country to debate college students on culture war issues such as gender ideology, racial divisions and the merits of Christian and American values in general.

Kirk would have turned 32 on Tuesday. He left a wife, Erika, and two young children.

Ever since Kirk was assassinated , his organization has grown and received massive support.

After Kirk's massive memorial service on Sept. 13, TPUSA announced that it had received more than 120,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters.

