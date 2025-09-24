Oklahoma state superintendent pledges a Turning Point USA chapter for every high school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma state school superintendent Ryan Walters pledged Tuesday to have a Turning Point USA chapter in every high school to honor the group’s co-founder, Charlie Kirk.

"I’m excited to announce today that every Oklahoma high school will have a Turning Point USA chapter," Walters said in a video on his X account. "We have seen the outpouring from parents, teachers and students that want to be engaged with the meaningful work going on at Turning Point. They want their young people to be engaged in a process that understands free speech, open engagement, dialogue about American greatness, a dialogue around American values."

He added, "For far too long, we have seen radical leftists with the teachers unions dominate classrooms and push woke indoctrination on our kids. They fight parents’ rights. They push parents out of the classroom, and they lie to our kids about American history. What we’re going to continue to do is make sure our kids understand American greatness, engage in civic dialogue and have that open discussion. We will continue to do all that we can to make sure Oklahoma students have the best education possible."

Walters faced some criticism for his announcement, particularly from Democrats.

"Listening to conservative radio host Chad Alexander. He says this is just another pathetic attempt by Walters to win over Republicans while tanking in the polls. Walters has zero power to enforce it and won’t investigate a thing," Oklahoma Democratic state Rep. Mickey Dollens wrote on X.

Tulsa Public Schools board member John Croisant, a 2026 Democratic congressional candidate, said in an interview with KGOU that Tulsa Public Schools will not take part in "pushing political organizations within our schools."

"And he can't make us," Croisant said. "Because that's not a part of accreditation."

Former DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa spoke out against Walters on CNN.

"I do not think that we should be forcing ideology on our children, especially in public schools," Hinojosa said Tuesday. "After the shooting of Gabby Giffords, we were not forcing ideology in Arizona about guns. After the Minnesota state legislator was killed and her husband was killed in their home by an anti-abortion activist, we weren’t going into Minnesota schools trying to promote abortion in those schools."

Walters responded to Hinojosa’s comments on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Wednesday, calling the criticism "laughable."

"These are the people that forced ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ on your kids. They force critical race theory on your kids. They force the most radical woke agenda in the country on your kids. The teachers unions and the Democratic Party did that," Walters said.

He continued, "Then when students and teachers say ‘we want a Turning Point chapter,’ that we have not seen anything like this before. We are excited and want to take the country back, and we want kids to think freely. We want them to understand American values. The unions and the Democrats cry foul. You have to be kidding me with this. We have never seen a Marxist ideology pushed on this like that party has for the last decade."

Walters said that his announcement coincided with requests from parents and students for new chapters and that he is working with Turning Point USA on the measure.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walters and Turning Point USA for comment.

Since Kirk’s assassination at a Utah campus event two weeks ago, Turning Point USA has received tens of thousands of requests to form new campus chapters. Turning Point USA currently operates 900 official college chapters and approximately 1,200 high school chapters.