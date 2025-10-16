Revoking visas over Charlie Kirk assassination remarks supported by TPUSA attendees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students attending the Turning Point USA "This Is The Turning Point" tour at the University of Oklahoma event Thursday overwhelmingly agreed with punitive measures for foreigners who have made vile remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The State Department on Tuesday said the U.S. isn’t obligated to take in foreigners who wish harm on Americans, before posting a list of six individuals whose visas were revoked for their comments about Kirk, the Turning Point founder who was killed last month in Utah.

"I feel like it's a privilege for them to be allowed to come over and go to school here and potentially succeed in America. And for you to come and essentially prey on the downfall of our nation, that should not be accepted," said Brook, an Oklahoma City University student.

Corbin, a Grand Canyon University student, told Fox News Digital, "You don't deserve to be in this country, unless you love America."

Chris, a student at Wichita State, said, "Those students being here is definitely a privilege, not a right, and I don't think that's left or right… I don't think you should be celebrating anyone's death."

Jake, an OU student, did not hold back: "Yes, 100 percent. A visa is a privilege, it's not a right, and we get to choose who comes into this country, and we want the best of the best."

Students also said conservative peers often feel less comfortable expressing their views than liberal students when asked whether both groups have the same freedom to speak their minds on campus.

Chris expressed that conservatives feel like a "minority" on college campuses.

"We get silenced a lot. It's definitely hard sometimes, for sure," he said.

OU student Payton said liberal students feel comfortable enough to protest conservatives, adding, "They have their events, we're not outside protesting them, we are not outside spitting on them, screaming at them, calling them names, and at our events they destroy signs, spit on us, yell at us, whatever they can do to try to deter us."

Oklahoma City University student Gracie told Fox News Digital, "I actually had a few people in my class saying how bad being a Christian was and how oppressive it was and how pretty much conservatives don't have feelings or care, and it was just very much…If you're a liberal, share your mind, if you're a conservative, they kind of want you to stay quiet."

In a post last month, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said, "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

"I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action," he added. "Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people."

