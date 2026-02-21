Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sen. John Kennedy says 'grizzly' Trump secured trade wins despite SCOTUS tariff blow

The Republican says returning $300B in tariff funds to businesses will make the American economy 'roar'

Sen. John Kennedy warns Democrats they should be careful what they wish for after SCOTUS ruling on Trump tariffs Video

Sen. John Kennedy warns Democrats they should be careful what they wish for after SCOTUS ruling on Trump tariffs

Rep. John Kennedy R-La., discusses the Supreme Court's tariff ruling, President Trump's use of trade authority to negotiate agreements and more on ‘Hannity.’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., offered an optimistic perspective on the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling, arguing the "grizzly" in the Oval Office should view it as a win.

In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the high court struck down President Donald Trump’s global tariff authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). 

Despite the legal setback, Kennedy argued Trump’s use of tariffs has secured strong trade deals and could boost the economy.

"Stevie Wonder could see this decision coming," Kennedy said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

KAVANAUGH RIPS SUPREME COURT MAJORITY'S 'ILLOGICAL' LINE ON TARIFFS

Sen. John Kennedy arrives at Senate Republican luncheon.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., arrives at a Senate Republican policy luncheon in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 28, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Democrats lauded the Supreme Court’s ruling as a victory, arguing tariffs raise prices for everyday Americans. Kennedy, however, questioned what will happen with the tariff revenue already collected.

"My Democratic colleagues are saying, ‘Oh, give it back, give back,’" he said.

"My Democratic peeps better be careful what they ask for, because if he gives back $300 billion worth of tariff money to the business community in America, this economy's [going to] roar, man, and the midterms are only a few months off," Kennedy added.

AS TRUMP TOUTS TARIFF WINDFALL, BATTLEGROUND STATES SHOULDER BILLIONS IN COSTS

In January alone, tariff revenue totaled $30.4 billion, a 275% increase compared to January 2025. The White House said the funds could help pay for domestic initiatives and reduce the national debt.

Trump at tariff press conference

President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 20, 2026. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

"The president didn't just sit around admiring that trade authority, that tariff authority, sucking on his teeth. He used it, and he used it to negotiate trade agreements," Kennedy said.

Tariffs have become a signature point of the second Trump administration. In 2025, the president declared the country’s trade deficit a "national emergency," asserting that the IEEPA allowed him to assume broad tariff authority.

"He believes in being a bear. And he thinks if you’re [going to] be a bear, be a grizzly," Kennedy said of Trump’s aggressive trade strategy.

President Donald Trump holding a poster of his administration's reciprocal tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, the president signed a new order Friday afternoon imposing a 10% global tariff under separate legal authority.

"It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Trump announces new 10% global tariffs after Supreme Court decision Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

