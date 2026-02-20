Guest conservative 'View' co-host reveals 'hateful messages' for appearing on show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When guest host Savannah Chrisley complained on Friday about receiving "hateful messages" online, co-hosts of "The View" told her to never give such feedback the time of day.

The co-hosts of "The View" on Friday were discussing a landmark court case involving some of America’s biggest tech companies. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand Wednesday in a landmark trial over claims his platforms harm children, a case that could cost the company billions and redefine social media accountability.

"The View" co-hosts celebrated the case, agreeing Big Tech companies, like those under Meta, should be held accountable.

"And having said that, I'm completely addicted to this phone," co-host Joy Behar said.

As her colleagues agreed, co-host Sara Haines recalled that co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin posted something the other day on this topic.

"She said, for as much as we talk about the dangers to kids, we also need to address the use as adults," Haines said.

"Without a doubt," Chrisley, one of the show's more conservative guest hosts, agreed. "I mean, I will say, as an adult, I grew up in the world of television. But also as an adult sitting here on ‘The View’ this week, the amount of hateful messages I have gotten on, ‘You fat MAGA supporter this —’"

"Don't read them!" Behar said. "Why do you read them?"

"You cannot read those comments!" co-host Sunny Hostin said.

Chrisley continued, "But the point in saying that is, if it affects me at almost 30 years old, imagine how it affects these children."

"Don't read them, Savannah," Behar said in warning. "Do not read them."

"I’m trying not to," Chrisley said, appearing embarrassed as the audience laughed.

"You're addicted to reading them, aren't you?" Behar asked.

"Next topic?" Chrisley said as she fanned herself off with a notecard, sparking laughter from the panel and the audience.

Fox News’ Amanda Macias contributed to this report.