Charlie Kirk

State Department revokes six visas over offensive Charlie Kirk assassination comments

The State Department said foreigners who wish harm on Americans aren't welcome in country

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Rubio seeks to crack down on foreigners celebrating Kirk murder Video

EXCLUSIVE: Rubio seeks to crack down on foreigners celebrating Kirk murder

State Department correspondent Gillian Turner sat down with Secretary Rubio to discuss his trip to the Middle East and how the agency will crack down on the glorification of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The State Department on Tuesday said the United States isn’t obligated to take in foreigners who wish harm on Americans, before posting a list of six individuals whose visas were revoked for making vile comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The agency noted that the Trump administration will take action against those celebrating Kirk’s death.

"The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk," the agency wrote on X. "@POTUS and @SecRubio will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws. Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed."

Among those who had their visas revoked were an unnamed Argentine citizen who said Kirk "devoted his entire life to spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric" and deserves to burn in hell.

LAWMAKER WHO TIED KIRK TO ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’ FACING EXPULSION CALLS AMID POLITICIAN BLOWBACK NATIONWIDE

Charlie Kirk smiles onstage ahead of the Republican National Convention.

The State Department on Tuesday revealed six foreign nationals that had their visas revoked for celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A South African citizen mocked Americans grieving Kirk, saying "they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom" and alleging "he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash."

A Mexican citizen said that Kirk "died being a racist, he died being a misogynist," and added, "There are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead."

A German national said of Kirk that "when fascists die, democrats don’t complain." A Brazilian visa holder wrote that "Charlie Kirk was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him" and that he "DIED TOO LATE."

PENTAGON SPEECH CRACKDOWN ON ANTI-KIRK POSTS ECHOES 2021 DRIVE AGAINST RIGHT-WING EXTREMISM

An image of Charlie Kirk surrounded by American flags and other mementos.

An image of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is placed at a memorial in his honor, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The State Department said it has revoked the visas of several foreigners over negative comments about Kirk's assassination.  (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

A Paraguayan national said, "Charlie Kirk was a son of a b---- and he died by his own rules."

The State Department ended each example shared on X with "Visa revoked."

Vice President JD Vance and other Trump administration officials have encouraged people to call out offensive language about Kirk that they see online.

In a post last month, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said, "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country." 

State Department building

The exterior of the State Department complex is seen on March 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action," he added. "Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

