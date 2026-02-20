Massachusetts healthcare giant ends youth gender care to protect 'hundreds of millions' in funding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Massachusetts healthcare giant has pulled the plug on its transgender hormone treatment for minors, citing concerns about protecting hundreds of millions in federal funding amid increased scrutiny from the Trump administration.

Baystate Health, the largest healthcare system in western Massachusetts, announced it will no longer prescribe puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to those under 18. It is one of several hospitals to roll back transgender health programs.

The Boston Globe first reported on the announcement Wednesday, stating a letter about the change was sent to patients and their guardians on Feb. 9.

"This decision offers patients the specialized expertise and continuity of care they need and deserve and reflects the evolving regulatory landscape that threatens hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital Medicaid and Medicare funding," the health system said.

Patients involved in the program will now be transferred to Transhealth, a nonprofit healthcare organization in Massachusetts.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Baystate Health said the decision followed an assessment of the evolving "healthcare regulatory landscape" to ensure the system can continue meeting its "clinical obligation" to provide the best care for patients.

"After careful consideration and thorough analysis, we have made the decision to pause gender-affirming medication care for patients under age 18 while continuing to provide gender-affirming mental health counseling for children and adolescents. Baystate Health is working with the impacted patients and their families to transfer their care to a trusted healthcare organization in our region, or another provider that our patients and their families choose."

"This decision offers patients specialized expertise and continuity of care while acknowledging an evolving regulatory landscape that threatens hundreds of millions of dollars in government reimbursement and our conditions of participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Nearly 70 percent of Baystate Health’s patients rely on Medicaid and Medicare for coverage, and preserving access to care for all 800,000+ residents of Western Massachusetts is a responsibility we take seriously."

"Our duty is to support our patients and families throughout this process and work closely with them to provide a smooth transition that offers the exceptional care that they need and deserve."

The Trump administration has warned that hospitals providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or certain surgical procedures to minors could risk losing federal funding.

In December, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed regulations that would bar hospitals from performing "sex-rejecting procedures on children under age 18" as a condition of participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Earlier this week, NYU Langone Health made a similar move, ending its transgender program for young people. The decision has been criticized by patients, and New York state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez called stopping the care "dangerous and cruel."

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, NYU Langone Health said, "Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program."

The changes come amid ongoing debate over gender-related care for minors. An article published last week in The Atlantic questioned whether medical organizations remain united on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-related surgeries for young people.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) updated its guidance, recommending medical professionals delay gender-related surgical procedures until patients are adults.

The organization now recommends "surgeons delay gender-related breast/chest, genital, and facial surgery until a patient is at least 19 years old." The group said it found "insufficient evidence" that the procedures have a positive risk-benefit ratio.