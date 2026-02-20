Expand / Collapse search
Media

Scott Bessent says Supreme Court strengthened Trump with ‘draconian’ move despite ruling on tariffs

Treasury Secretary pledges to revive tariffs through alternative mechanisms

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
SCOTUS tariff ruling: Treasury Secretary Bessent laments 'loss' for American people Video

SCOTUS tariff ruling: Treasury Secretary Bessent laments 'loss' for American people

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addresses what the Supreme Court's ruling means for President Donald Trump's tariffs and more on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stressed "nothing has changed" for national security and revenue after the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s global tariffs.

"In terms of the direction of travel, national security, how we will get there with these deals, revenue, nothing has changed," Bessent told "The Will Cain Show." "But what has changed, the Supreme Court has taken away the president's leverage."

The Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Donald Trump’s economic agenda Friday, ruling 6-3 against his international tariff policy – a tactic that has been used liberally by the administration to assert leverage on countries.

However, Bessent said one aspect of the ruling could strengthen Trump’s leverage and that within days, the president could reinstate tariffs through a particular authority.

‘TARIFFS SUCK’: SOME REPUBLICANS PRIVATELY CELEBRATE AS SUPREME COURT BLOCKS TRUMP POLICY

Trump at tariff press conference

President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 20, 2026. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

"In a way, they have made the leverage that he has more draconian because they agreed he does have the right to a full embargo," the secretary said.

"Within three days, the President can put on the Section 122 10% global tariff. So, at Treasury for the full year 2026, we foresee the no decrease in revenue," he continued.

Trump called the Supreme Court’s ruling "deeply disappointing" and said he is "ashamed" of the six justices for not being courageous enough to do the right thing for Americans.

SUPREME COURT RULES ON TRUMP TARIFFS IN MAJOR TEST OF EXECUTIVE BRANCH POWERS

Bessent echoed a similar sentiment.

"Today was a loss for the American people, because by taking away President Trump's instantaneous leverage using the IEPA authority, the American people have suffered a significant setback," he said.

"This could be a mess, and this could take months, this could take years to litigate and to get to the payouts," he added.

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing.

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

TRUMP'S TARIFF REVENUES HIT RECORD HIGHS AS SUPREME COURT DEALS MAJOR BLOW

Bessent said the administration can institute tariffs through different mechanisms, as well as leverage Trump’s capabilities to impose a full embargo.

"If he wants to negotiate with these countries, he does have the right to say, ‘I can embargo all your products.’ We just can't collect $1 from the embargo," the secretary explained.

When asked by Fox News host Will Cain whether peace deals are under threat following the tariff blow, Bessent predicted they are not.

"I think that everyone is going to honor their deal," he said. "And there is the draconian alternative that the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the president has. He has a right to a complete embargo, like he can just cut countries off. Or he can cut whole product lines off."

Trump announces Liberation Day tariffs

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled Make America Wealthy Again at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bessent pledged that tariffs will return to the same level.

"We will get back to the same tariff level for the countries. It will just be in a less direct and slightly more convoluted manner," he said.

