Boebert jokes about endorsing Crockett in Texas' Senate race to give her Democratic rival a boost

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado did not mince words when talking about Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, describing the Texas congresswoman as "radical" and "extreme."

On "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday, Boebert joked about possibly endorsing Crockett while seated next to the Texas congresswoman’s rival for U.S. Senate.

"Maybe I should endorse Jasmine Crockett, so you could do a little better," she told Democratic Texas state Rep. James Talarico.

Among Texas voters, Crockett is currently running ahead of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a recent statewide survey from Hart Research.

However, Talarico’s campaign has surged in fundraising and media attention. He raised $2.5 million after CBS pulled his interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert over "equal time" rules for political candidates.

Instead, the interview was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday and has since received more than 8.4 million views.

On Wednesday, Crockett called the move to post Talarico’s interview online "good strategy" and something that probably gave him a "boost."

While Boebert began by congratulating Talarico on his success in the Democratic primary, she offered a pointed explanation.

"I do think that is why he and the Democrat portion of this primary is doing so well," Boebert said. "Because his opponent is so radical, so extreme. Just a false identity. Came from one place, pretends to be from another."

After the congresswoman thanked Talarico for doing his best to defeat Crockett in the race, the Democrat pivoted to their united front.

"[Crockett] and I are friends, we serve together," he replied. "We do have different approaches to campaigning and politics, but we are both trying to fight 30 years of one-party rule in our state, which has led to the extremism and the corruption I was just talking about."

In both of his late-night appearances, Talarico spoke out against "Christian nationalism" and advocated for removing the 10 Commandments from public schools in the name of separation of church and state.

Crockett has been criticized for her rhetoric against Republicans, including referring to their support for President Donald Trump as "loyalty to this...wannabe Hitler" in 2025.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s team, but did not immediately hear back.