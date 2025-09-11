Students supporting Charlie Kirk say they ‘are not afraid’ after assassination, vow to defend free speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OREM, Utah – Students who support Charlie Kirk say they will not be deterred from advocating for the free speech rights that the Turning Point USA founder stood for before he was assassinated.

Two college students, cousins Anthony and McKinley Shinkle, told Fox News Digital on Thursday they came to support Kirk after the shooting and refused to be intimidated.

"Violence never works for those who use it, especially in this manner. We want to show that it doesn’t matter what you do. We are not afraid," McKinley told Fox News Digital.

Though they never entered the venue, the Shinkles positioned themselves as vocal supporters of Kirk’s free-speech agenda and traditional values message.

"You can’t silence people. Free speech is something that’s going to stay with us no matter what," Anthony said.

Anthony said Kirk's emphasis on free speech and family values inspired them.

"To me, Charlie Kirk was someone who I grew up seeing his videos and, to see him basically be executed for having a civil discussion with people is absurd," Anthony said. "If they’re willing to kill him, they will kill any of us."

By holding signs that read, "Charlie Kirk, American Hero" and "We Are Not Afraid," the Shinkles sought to turn the violence into a rallying cry rather than a deterrent.

Students who attended the campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday described a mix of admiration for America’s tradition of free speech and horror at how quickly violence shattered it.

One international student said she had looked forward to attending the event.

"It’s actually a cool thing about America that you get to do that, debate peacefully, and then everybody gets to share their opinions," Laura Lo said.

But that optimism turned to terror within minutes.

"When I heard it, I thought it was a firecracker," Lo said. "I had never heard a gunshot in my life."

Students recalled confusion and panic as the shot was fired.

"We didn’t realize the severity of the situation until everyone started ducking down," Tiana Tao said. "My heart is still pounding."

After scrambling to safety, some students huddled in a classroom. They remembered hearing classmates crying, calling family members and trading conflicting reports about who had been shot.

In the aftermath, students questioned the lack of security.

"There was no checking of bags. No one was walking near the door. If we could walk in freely, anyone else could too," Tao said. "Now that I’m back on campus, I don’t feel as safe. I'm definitely more traumatized than I thought I was going to be."

For international students who had once seen U.S. political debate as a model of free expression, the incident left lasting doubts.

"This is the first time I participated in this, and after this I will have a little bit more fear talking about politics in public," Lo said.

Still, Tao expressed gratitude that the tragedy was not even worse.

"I’m just thankful that a second gunshot did not go off," she said.