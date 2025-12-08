Republicans 'terrified' to step out of line with Trump, Greene says in candid interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans are "terrified" to step out of line with President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said during an interview on Sunday as she prepares to exit Congress in early January.

"60 Minutes" host Lesley Stahl asked if there was "fear" behind the president's support from Republican members of Congress.

"I think they're terrified to step outta line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them. Yes," Greene responded.

Stahl followed up and asked whether Republicans spoke differently about Trump behind the scenes.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE HOPES TO 'MAKE UP' WITH TRUMP AMID ONGOING FEUD

"It would shock people," Greene said.

"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a-- and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," Greene said.

Greene announced in November that she would be resigning from Congress on January 5, 2026, after Trump had withdrew his endorsement of her amid an ongoing back-and-forth between the two.

The once loyal Trump supporter also sparred with Stahl over "toxic politics" during the interview as well.

TRUMP GIVES EX-ALLY GREENE NEW NICKNAME AFTER DROPPED ENDORSEMENT, SAYS SHE BETRAYED 'ENTIRE REPUBLICAN PARTY'

"But you contributed to that," Stahl asked Greene Sunday, referencing an interview Greene gave in November during which she apologized for her playing a role in toxic politics. "You. You, you were out there pounding, insulting people."

Greene pushed back, claiming that Stahl had contributed to toxic politics herself.

"You're accusatory, just like you did just then," Greene said.

"I know you're accusing me, but I'm smiling," Stahl responded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"You're accusing me," Greene said. "But we don't have to accuse one another."

The two continued to go back and forth, with Greene repeatedly insisting that Stahl should also acknowledge her own contribution to toxic politics.

Trump responded to Greene's interview on "60 Minutes" in a post to Truth Social.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The only reason Marjorie "Traitor" Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!). Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person," the president wrote.

He called out Greene for sitting down with Stahl and slammed CBS as a whole, after expressing hope for the network following their merger with Skydance Media.

"My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!" he said.