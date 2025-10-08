Trump says there may be 'hope' for CBS News after new ownership deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump suggested CBS has "hope" under a "great new owner" during a White House roundtable discussion on Wednesday.

Trump hosted what was called an "Antifa Roundtable" with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and several right-leaning and independent media journalists. The journalists discussed their first-hand experience dealing with the radical left-wing group, which Trump recently designated a domestic terror organization.

During the discussion, the journalists also criticized mainstream media outlets for either ignoring stories about Antifa or inaccurately reporting events, such as CNN’s "fiery but mostly peaceful protests" chyron from the 2020 riots.

TRUMP IN TALKS TO DO FIRST '60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW AFTER CBS SETTLEMENT, ACCORDING TO REPORT

Trump agreed with their criticism, going so far as to accuse Antifa of working "in conjunction" with some parts of the media. He went on to attack more media networks, though he expressed optimism for CBS.

"I think ABC is very bad," Trump said. "I think NBC is very bad. And CBS has a new owner, so we have hope for CBS. CBS has a great new owner [in] my opinion. But, as I will tell you, ABC is terrible. NBC is terrible. MSNBC too. You know, they changed it. They moved it over legally, so they couldn’t be tainted by the words 'MSNBC,' but they are absolutely terrible there, a lot of them."

CBS ANCHOR CLAIMS PARAMOUNT SETTLEMENT WITH TRUMP POSES 'NEW OBSTACLES' FOR JOURNALISTS AT THE NETWORK

Trump is likely referring to the recent merger between Paramount Global, CBS’ parent company, and Skydance Media in August. Both companies are now under Skydance CEO David Ellison, who has made CBS News one of his top new priorities.

One of the major changes under Ellison included appointing Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News after Paramount acquired her media company, The Free Press. Weiss will partner with current CBS News President Tom Cibrowski and report directly to Ellison.

CBS STAFFERS ABUZZ AS BARI WEISS REPORTEDLY SET TO JOIN NETWORK'S TOP BRASS, 'NOBODY KNOWS' WHAT TO EXPECT

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and Paramount for comment.

During the roundtable discussion, Trump asked some of the journalists which of the networks they felt were the worst offenders. He agreed with one who ranked MSNBC as the worst, followed by CNN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"MSNBC. Brian Roberts, that he allows it to happen is a disgrace. And CNN is second. I would say CNN is not quite as bad as MSNBC. MSNBC is sick," Trump said.