Marjorie Taylor Greene spars with '60 Minutes' host over 'accusatory' questions

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., briefly sparred with "60 Minutes" host Lesley Stahl over what she claimed was "accusatory" behavior from the journalist.

Greene gave her first sit-down interview with Stahl since announcing her resignation from Congress last month. During the segment, Stahl and Greene spoke about the Georgia lawmaker's apology for taking part in "toxic politics."

"I would like to say humbly, I‘m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics," Greene told CNN in November. "It’s very bad for our country, and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, is that we, I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed, and I’ve been working on this a lot lately to put down the knives in politics."

"But you contributed to that," Stahl asked Greene Sunday. "You. You, you were out there pounding, insulting people."

Greene pushed back, claiming that Stahl had contributed to toxic politics herself.

"You're accusatory, just like you did just then," Greene said.

"I know you're accusing me, but I'm smiling," Stahl responded.

"You're accusing me," Greene said. "But we don't have to accuse one another."

The two continued to go back and forth, with Greene repeatedly insisting that Stahl should also acknowledge her own contribution to toxic politics.

"I don't insult people," Stahl said.

"You just, you do in the way you question," Greene said. "And you are, you're accusing me right now."

Greene previously sat down with Stahl in April 2023, when the two had a fiery exchange over the congresswoman's claim that Democrats are the "party of pedophiles."

"They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?" Stahl exclaimed.

"Democrats support — even Joe Biden, the president himself — supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children," Greene said.

"Wow," Stahl reacted.

Greene shocked the political landscape last month when she revealed she would leave Congress Jan. 5. Many believe her abrupt exit was the result of her soured relationship with President Donald Trump.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.