Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation from Congress after President Trump withdraws endorsement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced late Friday she will resign her seat in Congress, one week after President Donald Trump publicly pulled his endorsement of the outspoken Georgia lawmaker.

In a lengthy statement posted to X, Greene cited her growing disillusionment with Washington politics, blasting what she called a corrupt "Political Industrial Complex" that she said uses Americans as "pawns in an endless game of division."



"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."



TRUMP DROPS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ENDORSEMENT, CALLS HER A ‘RANTING LUNATIC,' HINTS AT BACKING PRIMARY RIVAL

Greene said she had "never fit in" in Washington and was leaving Congress to "fight for the people of this country in a different way."

Her announcement comes amid political fallout following Trump’s decision last week to withdraw his endorsement, calling Greene "Wacky" and "a ranting lunatic."



In her statement, Greene announced her last day of office would be Jan. 5, 2026.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The Office of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



This is a developing story, check back later for updates.