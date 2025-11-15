Trump gives ex-ally Greene new nickname after dropped endorsement, says she betrayed 'entire Republican Party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a new nickname and accused her of betraying "the entire Republican Party" as a feud between the two escalates.

"Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was. Just another fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full-fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

"Marjorie Taylor Brown" is the second nickname Trump has bestowed upon the congresswoman in the last 24 hours. The initial nickname he gave her was "Wacky Marjorie."

After his initial post on Saturday morning, the president posted again and gave his former ally yet another nickname, calling her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene."

TRUMP DROPS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ENDORSEMENT, CALLS HER A ‘RANTING LUNATIC,' HINTS AT BACKING PRIMARY RIVAL

"Marjorie 'Traitor' Green [sic] is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Saturday, Greene posted a message on X thanking those who reached out amid her feud with the president.

"I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are. And it truly speaks for itself," Greene wrote.

"The toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love," she added. "I believe in the American people more than I believe in any leader or political party and the American people deserve so much better than how they have been treated by both sides of the aisle."

She then replied with her personal account and added screenshots of her "Liberty Score" — a grading system used by Conservative Review — and that of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., showing that she received an "A" while the senator was given an "F." She also included a graphic from "AIPAC Tracker" showing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) had not given her any donations.

"This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump. It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises," she wrote.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SURPRISES 'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS WITH CIVILITY, PRAISE

Trump announced on Friday that he was withdrawing his support and endorsement of Greene, calling her a "ranting lunatic." He also accused her of "complaining" instead of celebrating what he described as his administration’s "record achievements." The president, in a lengthy Truth Social post, then vowed "complete and unyielding support" for "the right person" if someone were to challenge Greene in 2026.

The president claimed that Greene was complaining to others that he was not returning her calls. He said that "with 219 congressmen/women, 53 U.S. senators, 24 cabinet members, almost 200 countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting lunatic’s call every day."

After the post on Friday, Greene said that "President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files."

In the post on X, Greene included a screenshot of a message she claimed she sent to Trump. The message read, "Check the flight logs of Epstein's plane. Bill Clinton is on there like 26 times! Hillary too!! For many of us releasing the Epstein files has always been for the women who were victims of Jeffery Epstein, but also because we believed that Democrat bad guys like the Clintons were entangled and involved with him. Epstein was the spider that wove the web of the deep state. Lean into it."

The congresswoman accused Trump of "coming after me hard to make an example and scare all the other Republicans before next weeks [sic] vote to release the Epstein files." She remarked that it was "astonishing" that Trump was "fighting" to stop the files from being released to the public.

THE REVOLT OF MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, NOW DONALD TRUMP’S FIERCEST CRITIC

Greene declared where her loyalty will always lie, writing, "I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him."

"But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my Savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene had been a strong supporter of Trump since she entered Congress in 2021. However, she has become a vocal critic of the president, particularly when it comes to U.S.-Israel relations and the Epstein files.

On Nov. 4, Greene joined the co-hosts of "The View," who are famously critical of Trump, and discussed a wide range of topics. When co-host Sunny Hostin remarked that it seemed like Greene had moved to the left — something Trump later echoed — Greene pushed back, insisting that "there's lies that come in both sides."