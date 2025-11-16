Marjorie Taylor Greene says she hopes to 'make up' with Trump amid ongoing feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told CNN on Sunday that she hoped she and President Donald Trump could make up amid their ongoing feud.

CNN host Dana Bash asked Greene if she thought she could make amends with the president during "State of the Union" on Sunday, and whether she felt she had a future in the GOP if she couldn't.

"I certainly hope that we can make up. And, you know, again, I can only speak for myself. I‘m a Christian and one of the most important parts of our faith is forgiveness. And that’s something I’m committed to," Greene said.

She added, "That‘s why I can easily come on your show that is watched all over the world, and I can say things I‘m sorry for, and I can try to set an example of how I think we should move forward as Americans. And so, of course, on my end, I believe in that. And I certainly hope to see that happen."

Greene has been a vocal, visible ally of Trump since 2020 and had even once been floated as a possible running mate. However, she has become more of a thorn in the side of Trump and fellow Republicans in recent months, particularly when it comes to her calls for the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

Trump attacked Greene as a traitor and dropped his endorsement of her on social media on Friday.

The president claimed that Greene "has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore" in a long post where he ultimately vowed "Complete and Unyielding Support" to any conservative primary challenger in her north Georgia district leading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump claimed Greene had "gone Far Left," citing her recent appearance on ABC's "The View", and gave her the new nickname "Wacky."

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day," Trump added.

Greene responded immediately on social media, writing on X that "President Trump just attacked me and lied about me."

"I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump," Greene wrote on Friday. "I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people."

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.