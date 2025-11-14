Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump drops Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsement, calls her a ‘ranting lunatic,' hints at backing primary rival

President claims Georgia congresswoman complains he doesn't return her phone calls anymore

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells 'The View' it's 'okay' Trump and she disagree Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells 'The View' it's 'okay' Trump and she disagree

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shrugged off attacks from President Donald Trump over her recent criticisms of the Republican Party on ABC's "The View."

President Donald Trump announced Friday night on Truth Social that he is withdrawing his support and endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her a "ranting lunatic" and accusing the Georgia Republican of "complaining" instead of celebrating what he described as his administration’s "record achievements."

The president claimed that Greene "has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore" in a long post where he ultimately vowed "Complete and Unyielding Support" to any conservative primary challenger leading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump claimed Greene had "gone Far Left," citing her recent appearance on The View, and gave her the new nickname "Wacky Marjorie."

Greene has been one of Trump’s most vocal allies since entering Congress in 2021, backing him during multiple impeachment attempts and campaigning with him across red states.

EX-GOP OFFICIAL TURNED DEMOCRAT TARGETS TRUMP IN BATTLEGROUND STATE GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

Trump and MTG during a campaign rally

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) speaks alongside former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024.  (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

"It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!)," the president wrote. 

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day," Trump added. 

Rep. Greene responded immediately on social media, writing on X that "President Trump just attacked me and lied about me."

REP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS THERE ARE MANY 'WEAK REPUBLICAN MEN'

Trump kisses MTG

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today," Greene added with screenshots of text messages. "Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files. It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level."

Greene seemed to have shut the door for any future working relationship with President Trump in her post, writing, "I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him."

"But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump," Greene wrote. "I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people."

Trump, MTG and RFK Jr.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks as U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (2nd L), Republican of Georgia, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) stand by after Kennedy was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 13, 2025.  (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

After touting his administration's accomplishment since the beginning of his second term this January, the president quipped, "having created the "HOTTEST"  Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see "Wacky" Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"

Trump’s move could open the door for Georgia Republicans seeking to challenge Greene next year in her ruby-red district. 

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

