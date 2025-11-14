Trump drops Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsement, calls her a ‘ranting lunatic,' hints at backing primary rival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Friday night on Truth Social that he is withdrawing his support and endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her a "ranting lunatic" and accusing the Georgia Republican of "complaining" instead of celebrating what he described as his administration’s "record achievements."

The president claimed that Greene "has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore" in a long post where he ultimately vowed "Complete and Unyielding Support" to any conservative primary challenger leading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump claimed Greene had "gone Far Left," citing her recent appearance on The View, and gave her the new nickname "Wacky Marjorie."

Greene has been one of Trump’s most vocal allies since entering Congress in 2021, backing him during multiple impeachment attempts and campaigning with him across red states.

EX-GOP OFFICIAL TURNED DEMOCRAT TARGETS TRUMP IN BATTLEGROUND STATE GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

"It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!)," the president wrote.

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day," Trump added.



Rep. Greene responded immediately on social media, writing on X that "President Trump just attacked me and lied about me."

REP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS THERE ARE MANY 'WEAK REPUBLICAN MEN'

"I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today," Greene added with screenshots of text messages. "Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files. It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level."

Greene seemed to have shut the door for any future working relationship with President Trump in her post, writing, "I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him."



"But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump," Greene wrote. "I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

After touting his administration's accomplishment since the beginning of his second term this January, the president quipped, "having created the "HOTTEST" Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see "Wacky" Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"



Trump’s move could open the door for Georgia Republicans seeking to challenge Greene next year in her ruby-red district.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.