Rep Tom McClintock on voter reaction to impeachment inquiry: 'People are sensing this is a travesty’

As House Democrats ramp up their impeachment push against President Trump by scheduling a Dec. 4 hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, Rep.Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said on Wednesday that voters are sensing that the whole process is a travesty.

“It is just the latest in a long series of excuses the left has raised to try to nullify the 2016 election and when you start scratching the surface, there’s no there, there,” McClintock told ‘Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., penned a letter to the president on Tuesday announcing the hearing and notifying him of the committee’s intentions to provide him with “certain privileges” while they consider "whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House.”

Nadler also asked Trump whether “you and your counsel plan to attend the hearing or make a request to question the witness panel.”

At the center of the impeachment inquiry, which began in September, is Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president. That call prompted a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community inspector general, and in turn, the impeachment inquiry in the House. Trump challenged the accuracy of the complaint, though the transcript released by the White House did support the core allegations that he pressed for politically related investigations.

The president’s request came after millions in U.S. military aid to Ukraine had been frozen, which Democrats and witnesses have claimed shows a "quid pro quo" arrangement. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

McClintock said Wednesday that the House Democrats are "in trouble."

“We’ve had now two weeks of televised hearings with hand-picked Democratic witnesses," McClintock said. "Public opinion has not only shifted toward them, it is by many polls shifting against them particularly among independents and in swing states like Wisconsin that the Democrats depend upon for maintaining their House majority."

