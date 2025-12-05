Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene to appear on '60 Minutes' ahead of exit from Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is set to appear on CBS News' "60 Minutes" ahead of her expected departure from Congress next month.

On Friday, "60 Minutes" teased the interview with Lesley Stahl set to air Sunday, touting Greene's first sit-down interview since she announced her exit last month.

Greene shocked the political landscape when she revealed that she would leave Congress on Jan. 5. Many believe her abrupt exit was the result of her soured relationship with President Donald Trump.

MARJORIE GREENE SAYS TRUMP'S 'TRAITOR' LABEL COULD PUT HER LIFE IN DANGER

Greene previously sat down with Stahl in April 2023, when the two of them had a fiery exchange over the congresswoman's claim that Democrats are the "party of pedophiles."

""They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?" Stahl exclaimed.

"Democrats support — even Joe Biden, the president himself — supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children," Greene said.

"Wow," Stahl reacted.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE STUNS ‘60 MINUTES’ HOST LESLEY STAHL WITH ‘PEDOPHILES’ ATTACK ON DEMOCRATS: ‘WOW’

JIMMY KIMMEL WELCOMES FORMER TRUMP ‘SUPERFAN’ MTG TO ‘REALITY’ AMID ONGOING FEUD

The Georgia lawmaker, once an outspoken Trump supporter, has been on a media tour which has included multiple CNN hits and an appearances on CBS News and ABC's "The View," largely focused on her criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files as well as her criticisms on health care and foreign policy in recent months.

There had been speculation that Greene's feud with Trump stems from reports that she had privately discouraged her from running for Senate in 2026 amid polling that signaled her being defeated against Georgia's incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff, D. Greene denies those claims.

In a lengthy statement posted to X , Greene cited her growing disillusionment with Washington politics, blasting what she called a corrupt "Political Industrial Complex" that she said uses Americans as "pawns in an endless game of division."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Greene said she had "never fit in" in Washington and was leaving Congress to "fight for the people of this country in a different way."

"I believe in term limits and do not think Congress should be a lifelong career or an assisted living facility," Greene wrote. "My only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America First, and I have fought against Democrats' damaging policies like the Green New Deal, wide open deadly unsafe border policies, and the trans agenda on children and against women."

Her announcement came days after Trump withdrew his endorsement for her, calling Greene "wacky" and "a ranting lunatic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP