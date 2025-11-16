Marjorie Greene says Trump's 'traitor' label could put her life in danger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., reacted Sunday to President Donald Trump calling her a "traitor" after their recent political break, calling the jab "hurtful" while warning such language could have implications for her safety.

"The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong," Greene told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

"Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger."

Trump announced Friday on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his endorsement of Greene, calling her a "ranting lunatic" and accusing her of "complaining" instead of celebrating what he described as his administration’s "record achievements."

THE REVOLT OF MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, NOW DONALD TRUMP’S FIERCEST CRITIC

He claimed that Greene, a longtime MAGA ally, was "upset" that he hadn’t returned her calls, insisted she had "gone far left" and pledged total support to any conservative primary challenger heading into the 2026 midterms. Greene was first elected to represent her north Georgia district in 2020 and has since been re-elected twice.

However, Greene insisted that she had not called the president at all, but provided screenshots of text messages she had sent to him instead, claiming that mention of the Epstein files was "apparently… what sent him over the edge."

She doubled down on that Sunday, telling Bash that "unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files."

LAURA LOOMER TEASES GEORGIA MOVE AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WANTS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE PRIMARIED

"I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims, I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations, and I stand with survivors of trafficking and those that are trapped in sex trafficking, and I will not apologize for that," she said.

"I believe the country deserves transparency with these files, and I don't believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong."

Greene described herself as a longtime Trump ally and said she supported him through the darkest points of his presidency, including multiple impeachments.

She also campaigned with Trump across several Republican-led states.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE HOPES TO 'MAKE UP' WITH TRUMP AMID ONGOING FEUD

"I stood with President Trump when virtually no one else did," she told Bash.

"I campaigned with him across the country, spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected, and I think that's incredibly important," she added.

Greene said she still supports Trump and his administration in "delivering the campaign promises" made to the American people.

"His remarks have been incredibly hurtful. However, I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics," she continued.

When reached for comment, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson provided the following statement:

"Democrats and the mainstream media knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents. But Democrats and the media are desperately trying to use this as a hoax and as a distraction to talk about anything other than President Trump’s many wins, including the Democrats getting utterly defeated by President Trump in the shutdown fight.

"We won’t be distracted, and the entire Administration will continue fulfilling the promises the President was elected on, including cutting the Biden-era price hikes."

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.