Rep. Collins: Comey tried to play 'Superman' in FBI 'corrupt cabal'

Rep. Doug Collins told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he was outraged -- but not surprised -- at the bombshell new FBI documents that reveal an alleged scheme to set up former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during a January 2017 interview under the purview of the Russia probe.

"I [and] many others have been looking at this. We know this was going on. We could tell through the documents, we knew if we could continue to find out, we could see the corrupt cabal over there...[former FBI Director James] Comey and [former Deputy FBI Director Andrew] McCabe...were moving toward this," Collins, R-Ga., said.

Collins said Comey tried to "play Superman," referencing a TV appearance in which the former FBI director admitted that the Flynn interview was set up – not through the White House counsel’s office, but directly with Flynn – which was not standard practice. He called it “something I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away with in a more … organized administration.”

"Comey used — and he said it — the first weeks of the administration to attack basically this president," Collins said. "I want to remind viewers, if they can do this to General Flynn, they can do it to anybody."

Flynn's case has been facing renewed scrutiny with the emergence of the documents containing handwritten notes from top bureau officials openly questioning whether their “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

The bombshell evidence puts attention on the Durham probe, Collings said, referencing the investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham into the handling of the Russia probe by intelligence agencies.

"When you see notes where they were actively targeting General Flynn, actively subverting the rules and protocols, I think Durham is building a case," Collins said.

"He’s got access to everything he needs, and it’s also why you’ll see the cabal scurrying around because they’re scared of what’s going on," Collins continued. "I think we’re going to see accountability. That’s what we’ve all wanted from Day One, and it’s time. You should never be able to attack a candidate for president just because you don’t like him...you can’t use the FISA court and the methods at your ability."

"This is nothing more than an attack on a candidate and then on a sitting president," Collins said.

"If they can do it to a candidate and a president, they can do it to you and me. That’s why this has to be investigated, has to stop."

Fox News' Victor Garcia contributed to this report.