Scalise says 'dirty cops' in FBI were out to get Trump and Flynn: People should go to jail

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In light of bombshell FBI documents that reveal an alleged scheme to set up then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that the FBI was getting ready to close the Flynn case, but "anti-Trumper" agent Peter Strzok pushed it to continue.

"[Strzok] had motivations against Donald Trump, not as a cop trying to find out facts,” the House minority whip argued.

“Strzok and [FBI attorney Lisa Page] were both dirty cops in the beginning … it looks like they were literally trying to set a trap for him.”

FOX NEWS TO HOST VIRTUAL TOWN HALL FOCUSED ON MENTAL HEALTH EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, the release of FBI documents that show officials discussed their motivations for interviewing Flynn in the White House in January 2017 — and openly questioned if their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

The handwritten notes – by the FBI's former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap after a meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Fox News is told – further suggested that agents planned in the alternative to get Flynn "to admit to breaking the Logan Act" when he spoke to then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period.

The Logan Act is an obscure statute that has never been used in a criminal prosecution; enacted in 1799 in an era before telephones, it was intended to prevent individuals from falsely claiming to represent the United States government abroad.

"What is our goal?" one of the notes read. "Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?"

"If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ + have them decide," another note read. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University called the document's implications "chilling."

Scalise urged the United States Department of Justice Attorney General William Barr to look into the case.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“They had a motivation against Trump and against Flynn even though the evidence didn’t show that they should move forward. He’s the one who pushed to do it anyway because he had anti-Trump motivations. That’s not the kind of person you want with a badge. That’s what the definition of 'dirty cop' is all about," Scalise said.

“People ought to go to jail and he would be at the top of the list."

Fox News Gregg Re contributed to this report.