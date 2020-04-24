Doug Collins on Georgia reopening businesses: 'Citizens have to feel comfortable'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While Georgia is loosening its restrictions of the economic shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Doug Collins reacted on Friday, claiming that there is a concern on how the reopening is being implemented.

“I think we can open back up the state. There are ways to do it, there just needs to be a measured approach,” Collins, R-Ga., told “America’s Newsroom.”

Collins said that it is not only about letting businesses open back up, but that citizens have to “feel comfortable” going back to businesses as well.

Collins' comments came after several Georgia businesses were approved to reopen Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp decided to loosen coronavirus restrictions — even as the state nears 900 deaths.

While he extended Georgia’s state of emergency until May 13, which enforces "shelter in place" orders, Kemp also allowed for businesses such as bowling alleys, gyms, tattoo parlors, spas, nail salons and movie theaters to start operating.

He announced the plan Monday and signed the executive order Thursday, laying out a series of guidelines for how the state will start to reopen.

The order allows restaurants to reopen April 27, with a restriction on gatherings to 10 people per 500 square feet.

Any business planning to reopen must enforce social distancing protocols and regularly check employees for signs of infection, but Kemp has faced criticism for his decision.

