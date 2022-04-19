Relatives of LA murder victims speak out to Tucker Carlson in 'Suicide of Los Angeles'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the harrowing second installment of "Tucker Carlson Originals: Suicide of Los Angeles," available now on Fox Nation, Tucker and his team speak with the relatives of murder victims as they come to terms with the reality of George Gascón's policies.

Part 2 also takes a look at a six-year-old case involving the sexual assault of a child in a Denny’s restaurant by a suspect who had transitioned to become a woman named Hannah Tubbs. At the time of the crime, Tubbs was under 18, but is now 26. Under Gascón’s policies, Tubbs was sentenced to two years inside a juvenile facility—where the individual would be surrounded by underage girls.

In a jailhouse phone call recording obtained by Fox News, Tubbs said this about the case: "I was young, dumb and what’s the song? (laughs). Yeah, that was me, and I was horny for some meat that I should not have wanted. Ha!"

Despite public outrage and a promise by Gascón to make alterations to transfers of minors, some prosecutors argue that the DA made no substantive changes to prevent similar situations to that of Tubbs.

In the episode, Carlson and his team spoke with three women whose lives had been upended by Los Angeles criminal policies.

In one such case, Fatima Johnson, a mother of six, had been found murdered in her L.A. County apartment. She was beaten, hogtied and gagged. Her murderer, Daryl Collins, is a career criminal that had previously committed a string of armed robberies—and two murders. In part due to a hesitancy to implement sentencing enhancements in L.A. County, Collins is set to be released in 20 years. Gascón has refused to meet with the family on multiple occasions.

Our biggest mistake is thinking that we have more time," said Tyesa Harvey, the daughter of Johnson. "No final goodbyes, no kiss, no I love you, no message, just snatched. How does our current DA feel not holding murderers responsible? And most of these people don’t live next to someone like Gascón they live next door to someone like me."

In the full episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals: Suicide of Los Angeles" Part 2, two other women speak out against the policies that often appear to coddle criminals and put families in harm’s way. One woman tells the story of her brother who was murdered by a street gang after his car broke down. The group of young men mistook the man for a rival gang member. In another story, a woman’s boyfriend was killed at the gas station where he worked. Both incidents were caught on camera.

