New ‘Tucker Carlson Originals’ episode depicts graphic LA crimes, result of DA Gascón's leftist policies

In a shocking new episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals," Tucker and his team begin Season Two of the hard-hitting Fox Nation docuseries with an investigation into the careening, lawless descent of America’s most populous county, with part 1 of "The Suicide of Los Angeles," available for subscribers to stream now.

With crime, drug abuse and homelessness spiraling out of control, the city of angels has become more like a fiery nether than a celestial utopia. Videos throughout the documentary show shocking incidents of brazen violent crime, including a man spraying fire at public transit travelers, a woman dragged out of a dental office, and graphic shootings.

As the series explores, in December 2020, Soros-backed former San Francisco District Attorney (DA) George Gascón became the DA of Los Angeles County and brought with him radical changes to the city.

"If you really want to see what a parasite looks like, don’t look further than George Gascón," celebrity crime victim Fabio Lanzoni said. The Hollywood actor moved out of the County after his home was burglarized twice, and the justice system failed to convict the perpetrators in connection with the break-ins.

Likening the city to the Wild West, Lanzoni said the difference now is that only the bad guys have guns, while the good guys remain defenseless as a result of stringent gun laws and policies enforced by the DA. At the same time Gascón has cracked down on legal guns, the sentencing policies in the County have inhibited criminals to freely flame chaos.

According to California Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee, Gascón has enacted directives to do away with sentencing enhancements, which allow suspects to be sentenced differently for similar crimes. Under the LA DA, a man who breaks into someone’s home and robs a family at gunpoint would be sentenced similarly to a man who steals small items from a store.

"Individual prosecutors do not have leeway to violate his directives. They can be disciplined. They can be fired if they don’t follow the directives," Hanisee said.

These directives are so favorable to criminals, that in at least one case, a prisoner plotted to beat up an LA County prison guard in order to be sentenced under LA County rules and garner a lighter sentence for past crimes. He admitted in a phone call to Gascón’s office that he was planning on doing this ahead of time.

Speaking to the incident, Fox News' Bill Melugin explained that the mentality was, "I’m gonna beat up a prison guard, so I can get into court under you because I want to be re-sentenced under your directives."



"That literally happened," Melugin stressed.

In the full first installment of "The Suicide of Los Angeles," available now, Tucker and his team ride along with a former drug dealer to an open-air prostitution market, speak with an LA County sheriff and dig deeper into Gascón’s history.



Part 2 will be available to stream on April 19.