LA County sheriff rips liberal prosecutor George Gascón: Unless you're a BLM activist, you don't exist

In Gascón’s first full year in office, the City of Los Angeles saw 397 homicides, according to statistics from the LAPD, marking a 14-year high

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
LA County sheriff on DA Gascón: We've only spoken once

LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva describes his working relationship with Los Angeles DA George Gascón on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Alex Villanueva, LA County sheriff, slammed Los Angeles DA George Gascón for fostering a climate where homelessness and drug abuse are spiraling out of control on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Villanueva told host Tucker Carlson that there is no serious public support for Gascón's policies.

ALEX VILLANUEVA: I've had one conversation with him, that was this first week in office, where we had an issue of mutual concern, on a case, one particular case. But his predecessor, we met every three months. I met her in her office. She met me in my office. We shared concerns, exactly what you're saying, we did. With this gentleman, unless you come from the public defender's office, you were a Black Lives Matter activist - those are about the only people he's speaking to. Everyone else just doesn't exist in his world.

