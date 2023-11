Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

EXCLUSIVE – A Las Vegas rapper explained in an interview why President Biden's "got to go" and who his preferred candidate is for the 2024 presidential elections.

Johnathan Gray, who is a rapper by the name of PROLIFICJONNY5 spoke to FOX News Digital about his preferred candidate in 2024 and said he couldn't think of a single thing that Biden did right. He praised Trump's policies and said he wished Trump were still in the White House.

When asked what he thought about the current administration, he said, "Biden, I don't know. I know there's war going on right now. And they need to get that situated and a prayer sent. I don't know Biden. Oh, no. Oh, I haven't heard Biden doing anything yet."

He said it's possible Biden did something right, but he hasn't heard or read about it. "I just haven't read it… I just haven't. I don't know."

However, regarding Trump, Gray listed numerous – of what he believed – were wins from the Trump administration, including criminal justice reform and sending out stimulus checks.

"I know that Trump did the stimulus checks to people. I know Trump has let a few artists out of jail [like] Kodak Black. I know Kodak, but personally. So Trump led Kodak out of jail… So, you know, I don't know what Biden has done. I just know about Trump," he said.

"Trump has been around since before I was born... Look at what he's done for the people. So I like Trump. I wish he was still president, even though they're going to say they tried to put him [in jail]. Re-elect Trump again. I'm voting for Trump. Re-elect Trump. The reason I like Trump… is when [Biden] became president gas prices rose."

"I never bought a pack of eggs that was over $10 and the eggs is over $10 now. So Biden got to go."

According to SoFi bank, the average price of a dozen eggs in Nevada is $6.07.

When asked about some accusations that the former president is "racist," he said, "Trump is not racist. Everyone going to have their negative and positive opinion. [sic] That's life. And yeah, whoever don't like them, it is what it is. I support him. Trump 2024."

Gray also said he disagreed with a point of view embraced by far-left Democrats, that policing as an institution is racist and should be "defunded."

"The police do their job. The police will only do extra if necessary, if you don't comply. If you don't follow the rules and the law. You're going to go through everything else extra. For example, if I was doing something wrong, and the police pulled me over and I was out. I apologize. I know I'm wrong. I'm not going to say, ‘What did you pull me over for?’ Give all that extra ruckus [or] be sitting outside for three hours in that way. 'Where's the supervisor?' I'm not doing none of that extrs. You got to be honest," he said. "People put themselves in certain positions with the police like that and things like that because they don't know how to be honest, or they don't know the law. If you tell the truth, things might go a little bit easier for you. I think people need to just comprehend we didn't make the laws. These laws were here before we were here. We have to abide by them."

The rapper added that he was a Christian, and that his beliefs have protected him from doing "dumb stuff."

"By not being a follower. I'm going to be one hunnet (I'll be honest). Me at 13 years old hearing my uncle, may he rest in peace, was a guy in the street, meaning he knocked people out. Nobody played [with him]. I used to look up to there. Yeah, my uncle that guy. But then I'm like, damn, my uncle don't got a house. Damn my uncle don't got a car there. Damn my uncle been to jail 15 times... It should be more to life than that… That's nothin' to look up to," he said.

Gray, who lost family members to overdoses, said, "You don't want to die with bad energy… don't want to die of overdose. I don't do any drugs or anything like that. I don't [want to do anything] stupid. I don't know how my connection with Him is going to be if I'm down here doing the dumb stuff."

"So I just separated myself and I found myself," he said. "I found out that I don't like being in certain places... I found out that I like waking up in the morning, putting on the gospel radio."

He also said he supported stricter laws with longer sentences to combat gun violence.

"But what they can do to stop a lot of gun violence. Is give bigger time for the crime… Make more laws, different laws. That's what I think will stop a lot of gun violence."