A man at a Nevada mall was given a beatdown by a bunch of enraged ladies during a Black Friday shopping trip gone wrong.

The man, whose identity is not currently known, was attacked by ladies at Fashion Show Mall in Paradise, Nevada, near the Las Vegas Strip, who slapped, punched, yanked his hair and even tried to pull his pants off.

The individual recording the video, Johnathan Gray, who is a rapper by the name of PROLIFICJOHNNY5, recorded the incident and described the "chaos" he witnessed during the violent kerfuffle.

"I'm continuing to walk up the stairs, I see a whole bunch of ruckus and people are looking over the balcony. I get the look in over the balcony, too. I look down they're having a full-on hair fight. One of the girls was stabbed in their face. Yeah, it was a big chaos event during the fight," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

At the same time, there was a group of women who attacked another woman, dragging her on the floor and slapping her.

Gray said that man did not enter the premises with the girls who attacked him, according to what he saw. "I know him on social media… So that's why we looked at each other kind of gave him a head nod…Then 10 seconds later, when he walked down the stairs, I guess he ran into trouble because he was not with those girls."

The mall released a statement to Fox News Digital, which said, "We are aware of the video circulating on social media. We want to be clear that we have zero tolerance for this behavior. Our security officers and partners at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded quickly to handle the situation and remove the individuals."

When asked whether, generally, a man should put his hands on women who are attacking him, he said, "I'll be one thousand (I'll be honest)."

"In that situation, everybody would have caught one to the face. You're not going to pull my hair. No. I got a little sisters, I got a wife. I don't hit no girl. But in the situation, I'm gonna defend myself."