50 Cent addresses Trump support debacle, being called out by Chelsea Handler: 'Whatever she says is fine'

50 Cent is clearing the air once and for all.

The star made headlines recently when he seemingly declared his support for President Trump just weeks before the 2020 presidential election took place.

After some back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler, the 45-year-old rapper appeared to backtrack on his support for the incumbent candidate.

Handler, 45, recently insisted that 50 Cent -- born Curtis Jackson -- was "screwing around" when he publicly offered support for Trump.

The "Power" star is doubling down on the idea, claiming that he was never really behind Trump in the first place.

"I turned down a million dollars to go to the inauguration [in 2017] — why would I just switch gears now?" 50 Cent told Extra when asked if his support was genuine.

The star initially told fans to "vote for Trump" after seeing some of the numbers associated with the tax rates proposed by Joe Biden for some individuals living in New York City.

After his statement, Handler, who he briefly dated several years ago, took it upon herself to change his mind. She offered to pay his taxes in exchange for the support being dropped and even joked that she "might be willing to go for another spin" should the rapper reconsider his vote.

The former "Chelsea" on Netflix host also claimed that she "had to remind [50 Cent] that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump."

When asked whether that statement specifically nudged him toward later declaring "f--k Donald Trump," he said there was something else motivating him.

“That part where she says 'if he decided to not support Donald Trump, maybe I give him another round' might have been more influential than that part," 50 Cent said with a laugh.

However, he admitted that there's "no" chance of the two rekindling their past romance, in part, due to her interest in Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"She thinks Cuomo, Italian guys, Italian hunk, she thinks he’s cool — I think he’s alright," said the "In da Club" musician.

He added: "Chelsea’s a good friend of mine. Whatever she says is fine with me. I don’t care what she says. A part of her show is almost to be unpredictable, and unpredictability is what makes a comedian."