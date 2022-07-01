Rampant travel delays isn't a problem airlines can just fix: Johnny 'Joey' Jones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny "Joey" Jones and co-hosts of "The Five" Friday discussed how the airlines are struggling to fulfill the demand for flights during the summer travel surge.

JOHNNY "JOEY" JONES: This isn't a problem they can just fix because you can't just go make more pilots right away. That's part of the problem. But I will tell you this: I live in Atlanta. I fly in and out of Atlanta airport where Delta is headquartered. The flight attendants, the pilots for Delta are phenomenal, and they watch us. They're watching right now.

The management in Delta has had hiccups, I think in the grand scheme of airlines. I don't know if any [are] better or worse, but they kind of got stuck in this problem because of the pandemic. I mean, you have all these pilots that go and retire early. There's all this ambiguity on are they going to require vaccines or are they not? Delta did step on it when they started basically charging an insurance premium to those that chose not to get the vaccine. But this is the most important part of the segment is that nobody makes Kamala Harris look better than Pete Buttigieg.

No. I mean, because you talk about crisis after crisis that she screwed up or not been effective on. I mean, look at all the transportation problems we've had. And he wasn't on paternity leave for all of it. And he never has a good answer. And I'll tell you what, if the industry that can make billions on being effective at moving people around, if they can't get it right, what's the government going to do? How are they going to fix it? They're not going to fix it.

